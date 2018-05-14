Grand Valley State claims Bassmaster College Eastern Tour title

Lucas Murphy (right) and Nolan Hitt of Grand Valley State University. (Photo by Andy Canulette/B.A.S.S.)

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Lucas Murphy and Nolan Hitt had only fished one official tournament together before they teamed up this week in the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series Eastern Tour presented by Bass Pro Shops.

The first event was forgettable, but this one they’ll likely remember for quite a while.

Murphy and Hitt, who compete for Grand Valley State (Mich.) University, came from behind the final day to win the college tour stop over the weekend on Cherokee Lake in northeast Tennessee.

The tandem caught a five-bass limit that weighed 13 pounds, 9 ounces. Combined with the 29-1 they caught on the first two days of the tournament, they finished with a three-day total of 42-10.

Murphy and Hitt won $2,000 for the Grand Valley State fishing team with their win. They also earned a berth in the 2018 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops, which will be held in July on Oklahoma’s Lake Tenkiller.

In all, 263 tandems from 125 colleges and universities began the tournament on Cherokee Lake. The field was cut to the Top 32 after Friday’s weigh-in.

— B.A.S.S.