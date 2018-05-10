Fate of trail cameras delayed in Arizona

The Arizona Game and Fish Commission recently determined that more time is needed to determine the fate of trail camera use in Arizona.

Game and Fish commission postpones trail camera decision for another month — Kingman Daily Miner (@DailyMiner) May 8, 2018



The Commission delayed action on a controversial measure that would implement a one-quarter-mile trail camera setback at most manmade water sources for hunters.

As proposed, the restriction would not apply to cameras operated by bird and wildlife watchers.

