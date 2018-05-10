So far, Ohio turkey harvest sees good gains

Columbus — Despite some up and down weather through the early spring, Ohio hunters have still managed to take 1,000-plus more turkeys than they did at this time a year ago.

As of May 10, Ohio hunters had killed 16,060 birds, an increase of 1,054 birds over the same period last year.

According to Ohio biologists, the emergence of cicadas two years ago in southeast Ohio is largely the reason for the uptick.

In total, about half of Ohio’s 88 counties are showing an increase in turkey kills from 2018 as compared to 2017.

For more on this story, see the May 25 print edition of Ohio Outdoor News.