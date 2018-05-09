Venison Backstrap Sandwich with Maple Blueberry BBQ

Recipe by: Megan Sauer of Fennville, Michigan

With many people across the Upper Midwest out harvesting Maple sap to boil down for syrup, we thought we would share this recipe from one of our Outdoor News readers that combines blueberries and Maple syrup to craft a BBQ sauce to top your venison.

For Maple Blueberry BBQ Sauce

1/4 cup Water

1 Tablespoon Cornstarch

1/2 cup Blueberries (fresh or frozen)

1/4 cup Maple Syrup (or Dark brown sugar)

1/4 cup Ketchup

1 Tablespoon Apple cider vinegar

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp. Salt

1/2 tsp. Smoked Paprika

1/4 tsp. Onion powder

1/4 tsp. Garlic Powder

1/4 tsp. Pepper

1/4 tsp. Cumin

1/4 tsp. Coriander

Dash of Cinnamon

Mix water with cornstarch to form slurry. Place all ingredients in medium saucepan and bring to a simmer, stirring every so often. Simmer 20-30 minutes until berries have broken down and sauce is cohesive.

For Venison Steaks

Four 1-inch thick, butterflied Venison loin medallions

1/4 cup All-purpose flour

2 Tablespoons Unsalted butter

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

Crispy French fried onions (See instructions for making your own!)

Crusty Buns

Your preferred steak seasoning (Megan says she uses “Montreal” blend) or a mixture of kosher salt, pepper, garlic powder, and red pepper flakes to taste.

Season venison steaks on both sides. Gently coat with flour and allow to rest 10 minutes. Heat large skillet on medium-high heat. Right before adding the meat, put butter and oil in pan to melt and combine. Place loin in skillet and cook until preferred (recommended med/rare for this recipe) about 3 minutes on first side and 2 minutes once flipped.

Hint from the Kitchen: Try not to disturb the meat as its frying to prevent juice overflow and a soggy crust. Allow the meat to rest (tent with foil to keep warm) for approximately ten minutes before serving.

Serve by placing one steak on a fairly crusty bun, like Ciabatta bread. Liberally dollop BBQ sauce on steak. Top with *French fried onions. Combine sandwich buns and enjoy reminiscing the hunt!! (**see recipe for crafting these from fresh onions at home!)