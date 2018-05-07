Angler breaks state record for golden redhorse
Angler Ethan Rasset has set the state record for golden redhorse in the Minnesota DNR‘s certified weight category.
Rasset caught the 4-pound, 8-ounce redhorse on the Otter Tail River after setting out April 7 with fishing buddies to lure some roughfish like carp into biting. His rod was rigged with a green artificial twister-tail bait with 15-pound test line when the fish hit in the early afternoon.
“I had to make one last cast into a spot where I knew there was a deep hole,” Rasset said. “I thought it was a greater or silver redhorse at first because of its size, but as I got it closer to shore and I saw it flicker I knew it was a big golden.”
Rasset took the fish to a store in Moorhead to get the fish weighed on a certified scale, where two observers witnessed the weighing. Two fisheries experts from the Fergus Falls DNR office confirmed that the species of the fish was in fact a golden redhorse.
The golden redhorse has been a popular record fish over the last few years, with state records broken in four of the last five years. In 2014, the record was set at 4 pounds, was broken in 2016 with a 4-pound 4-ounce fish, broken again in 2017 with a 4-pound 7-ounce fish, and now Rasset’s fish, which measured 22-1/2 inches in length and 12-3/4 inches in girth.
There are two types of Minnesota state records – one for catching and keeping the biggest fish in each species based on certified weight, and the other for the length of a caught and released muskellunge, northern pike, lake sturgeon or flathead catfish.
Find current records and guidelines for each type of state record at mndnr.gov/recordfish.
