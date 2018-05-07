Angler breaks state record for golden redhorse

(Photo courtesy of Minnesota DNR)

Angler Ethan Rasset has set the state record for golden redhorse in the Minnesota DNR‘s certified weight category.

Rasset caught the 4-pound, 8-ounce redhorse on the Otter Tail River after setting out April 7 with fishing buddies to lure some roughfish like carp into biting. His rod was rigged with a green artificial twister-tail bait with 15-pound test line when the fish hit in the early afternoon.

“I had to make one last cast into a spot where I knew there was a deep hole,” Rasset said. “I thought it was a greater or silver redhorse at first because of its size, but as I got it closer to shore and I saw it flicker I knew it was a big golden.”

Rasset took the fish to a store in Moorhead to get the fish weighed on a certified scale, where two observers witnessed the weighing. Two fisheries experts from the Fergus Falls DNR office confirmed that the species of the fish was in fact a golden redhorse.

The golden redhorse has been a popular record fish over the last few years, with state records broken in four of the last five years. In 2014, the record was set at 4 pounds, was broken in 2016 with a 4-pound 4-ounce fish, broken again in 2017 with a 4-pound 7-ounce fish, and now Rasset’s fish, which measured 22-1/2 inches in length and 12-3/4 inches in girth.

There are two types of Minnesota state records – one for catching and keeping the biggest fish in each species based on certified weight, and the other for the length of a caught and released muskellunge, northern pike, lake sturgeon or flathead catfish.

Find current records and guidelines for each type of state record at mndnr.gov/recordfish.