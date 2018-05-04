Ice-out comes on Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener host lake

It wasn’t as if the folks with the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener purposely waited until ice-out on the host lake to announce who will guide Gov. Mark Dayton on opening day.

Not that such an announcement gets a ton of fanfare. And this year, all attention – as is often the case – was on that host lake and whether it would be ice-free, or at least enough so for the iconic event to go off without a hitch.

But, just 18 days after it was announced that Green Lake reportedly was still sporting 29 inches of ice, officials earlier this week said the lake near Spicer was, indeed, ice-free.



So now that it’s all a go, time to focus on those other details – like who will be guiding the governor on the opener on Saturday, May 12. On Friday, May 4, organizers announced that Willmar area resident and veteran angler Kelly Morrell will serve as the host guide for the governor.

In a news release Friday – a day after ice-out was announced on Green Lake – Morrell said he considers the fishery his home lake.

“Green Lake is the jewel of Kandiyohi County,” he said in the release. “At 5,000 acres, it is the largest body of water (in the county) and also includes the largest variety of fishing habitat. It is a fisherman’s dream.”

And so, with the ice out of the way, organizers were celebrating with the above photo and Tweet. Only three weeks earlier, those organizers posted the Tweet below.

Only in Minnesota, indeed.