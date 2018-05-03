New York Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – May 4, 2018

(Editor’s note: A criminal charge is merely an allegation that a defendant has committed a violation of the criminal law, and it is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the state of New York’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.)

Timber theft

(Sullivan County)

On Dec. 27, Lt. Mike Buckley and ECO Tom Koepf wrapped up a timber theft investigation in Fallsburg. In November, the officers received a call from a landowner stating that six large ash trees had been cut on his property without his permission. The landowner informed the ECOs that the most likely suspect was his neighbor. Koepf interviewed several people in the area; one provided a written statement stating that he had observed the suspect removing trees from the complainant’s land. The officer also checked with the local sawmill and obtained a copy of a receipt in its records, showing that the man had recently delivered ash logs to the mill for sale. The ECOs interviewed the suspect and issued a misdemeanor ticket for removing trees from lands of another (timber theft), returnable to Fallsburg Town Court. The subject faces fines of up to $1,000 for the criminal offense, plus $250 in restitution for each tree cut from the property.

Alan the Facebook gator

(Wayne County)

During the summer of 2017, ECO Kevin Thomas received an anonymous complaint about a Facebook post showing an American alligator with the caption, “Just Bought an Alligator!” After multiple attempts to locate the individual responsible for the post, Thomas discovered the man was incarcerated for unrelated activities. A family member stated the suspect had never actually bought the animal, but was just bragging about it. Further investigation led Thomas to an address in a subdivision in the town of Macedon, a large residential neighborhood. On Dec. 27, Thomas interviewed a new suspect, who at first denied ownership of the alligator. After further questioning, the subject voluntarily led Thomas inside his house to show him the alligator. Thomas found the 3.5-foot long alligator in a large glass tank in a bedroom in the house. The owner stated that the animal was friendly and that he fed it out of his hand, often walking it around the house even though two large dogs live at the residence. The subjects named the alligator “Alan.” However, the owner knew that the alligator was getting too big for the tank and the house. As it is illegal in New York to possess any crocodilian family without permits, the animal was confiscated. The Seneca Park Zoo agreed to house the animal temporarily until it can be relocated to a permitted facility. The owner was issued a ticket for possession of an alligator, returnable to Macedon Town Court.

Ice rescue training and polar plunge

(Fulton County)

On Jan. 1, ECO Jason Hilliard was invited to train with the Caroga Lake Volunteer Fire Company in its annual ice rescue training exercise. With the temperature hitting minus 14 degrees, the fire company and Hilliard trained in techniques for the safe extraction of a person that has fallen through the ice. The officer also demonstrated the use of “picks-of-life” for self-rescue from the frigid waters. Following the training exercise, fire company staff and Hilliard remained on scene as safety personnel during a Polar Plunge event hosted by the Caroga Lake Marina to benefit the fire company.

Deer on the floor and lies galore

(Herkimer County)

On Jan. 2, ECO Jeff Hull received a tip that a local venison processor in the town of Newport had multiple harvested deer in his garage. At the garage, Hull found two doe deer properly tagged and hanging and one doe on the floor of the garage missing a tag. The processor provided the either-sex muzzleloading tag he was given with the deer on Dec. 19, the last day of Southern Zone muzzleloading season. The tag was not filled out and belonged to a 70-year-old man. With just a phone number and the tag in hand, Hull tracked down the hunter. After interviewing additional subjects involved, Hull sorted through several fabricated stories. After being confronted with conflicting details, two of the men admitted the truth, resulting in one hunter being charged with hunting without a license, possessing tags of another, failure to tag deer as required, failure to report harvest, and illegal take of protected wildlife.

Loaded gun in vehicles

(Dutchess County)

On Jan. 6, while on patrol in Dutchess County, ECO Robert Hodor observed a pickup truck parked in the Lafayetteville Multiple Use Area parking lot. Hodor went up the road to turn around, but by the time he returned to the parking lot the truck was gone, leaving fresh tire tracks in the snow through a field. Hodor waited and the truck returned to the parking lot. Hodor stopped the truck and found two individuals inside who said that they were scouting for coyotes and planned on hunting for them that night. Hodor asked to see the subjects’ guns. The driver replied that they were in the back seat and that each rifle was loaded with a bullet in the chamber. The passenger said it was his first time hunting and that he thought, incorrectly, it was acceptable to have a round chambered. Both subjects were issued a ticket for having a loaded gun in a motor vehicle, returnable to Milan Town Court.

Blood in the snow

(Warren County)

On the night of Jan. 8, ECO Alan Brassard received a call from New York State Trooper Bryan McCormack who was with a complaint in the town of Chester with Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Hurlburt. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint from a couple that had found a dead buck in their backyard. Brassard responded to the residence and checked the area for evidence. Brassard seized the deer and determined it had been killed by a crossbow bolt. The ECO returned the next day with ECO Maxwell Nicols and the two officers followed a blood trail that led away from the property, weaving through the woods behind the complainant’s house, across State Route 9, and behind three additional houses before ending at two corn piles behind another house. No one was home, but the ECOs, assisted by State Trooper Haley Grace, obtained a phone number for the owner. Brassard contacted the suspect by phone and he admitted that he had shot the deer from his home late in the afternoon the previous day, but was unable to track it through the snow in the dark. He was issued three misdemeanor appearance tickets for illegal taking of wildlife, taking big game out of season, and taking big game over bait. An additional ticket for hunting without a valid hunting license was also issued. The crossbow and bolts were seized as evidence.