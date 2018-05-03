Citizen-scientist project to help log Minnesota bear expansion

Minnesota’s black bear range has slowly been expanding southward and westward. To better understand and document this expansion, the Minnesota DNR announced in a news release Thursday, May 4 that it has designed a new reporting application on its website to gather bear sightings made by the public outside the primary bear range.

The DNR bear sightings tool runs on Android, iOS and Windows. The web application can be found by clicking here. The only sightings being recorded with the new tool are those outside the primary range.

If a bear is seen outside the primary range, the observer can zoom into the map on the site (also shown above) and mark the location. There is no need to enter an address or legal description. All information about the identity of those registering a sighting is considered private data and will only be used by DNR staff when it is necessary to verify an unusual sighting.

Minnesota’s primary bear range covers about 40 percent of the state, matching the distribution of the northern forests. However, bears also range south and west to where the forest borders farmland – and beyond. A few bears have been seen near the North Dakota and Iowa borders, and sightings are increasingly reported in the Twin Cities metro area.

“Nearly all of these far-roaming bears are presumed to be wandering male bears, but one purpose of gathering sightings on the website is to find out how far from the primary range the females have expanded,” said Dave Garshelis, DNR bear project leader. “The reporting tool enables sightings of bears with cubs to be logged.”

The new web application also allows for recording whether bears are feeding on natural foods or non-natural foods like crops or via bird-feeders.

But the purpose is not to register a complaint about a nuisance bear – that should be done through a local wildlife manager, the DNR said in the release. Find office locations by clicking here or contact the DNR Information Center at 888-646-6367.

“Hunters have long contributed information about bears to assist our management program,” Garshelis said. “This is the first time we’re asking all of the ‘citizen scientists’ in the public to help.”

The reporting app will be disabled for several weeks each year prior to and during hunting seasons.