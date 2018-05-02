First-week turkey harvest up slightly

Ohio hunters checked 10,415 wild turkeys during the first week of the wild turkey hunting season, April 23-29, according to the Ohio DNR.

In 2017, hunters in the south zone checked 10,293 wild turkeys during the first week of the season.

Ohio’s spring wild turkey season is divided into two zones: a south zone, which is open from Monday, April 23 to Sunday, May 20, and a northeast zone, which is open from Monday, April 30 to Sunday, May 27.

Hunters are required to have a hunting license and a spring turkey hunting permit. The spring season bag limit is two bearded turkeys. Hunters may harvest one bearded turkey per day, and a second spring turkey permit can be purchased at any time throughout the spring turkey season. Turkeys must be checked by 11:30 p.m. the day of harvest.

Hunters may view the 2018 spring turkey season zone map and harvest regulations at wildohio.gov.

A county-by-county list of the first-week harvest, with 2017 numbers in parentheses (*– designates a northeast zone county which did not open until April 30):

Adams: 173 (280); Allen: 31 (36); Ashland: 137 (135); Ashtabula*: 0 (0); Athens: 301 (218); Auglaize: 18 (30); Belmont: 363 (275); Brown: 194 (218); Butler: 91 (100); Carroll: 280 (238); Champaign: 54 (45); Clark: 10 (9); Clermont: 165 (219); Clinton: 33 (27); Columbiana: 152 (173); Coshocton: 405 (350); Crawford: 23 (32); Cuyahoga*: 0 (0); Darke: 21 (14); Defiance: 94 (140); Delaware: 52 (45); Erie: 23 (31); Fairfield: 78 (69); Fayette: 6 (9); Franklin: 11 (9); Fulton: 40 (71); Gallia: 216 (271); Geauga*: 0 (0); Greene: 6 (9); Guernsey: 423 (322); Hamilton: 35 (52); Hancock: 14 (24); Hardin: 39 (44); Harrison: 324 (299); Henry: 25 (31); Highland: 175 (220); Hocking: 239 (230); Holmes: 191 (169); Huron: 72 (87); Jackson: 251 (240); Jefferson: 266 (225); Knox: 242 (226); Lake*: 0 (0); Lawrence: 127 (160); Licking: 205 (235); Logan: 58 (69); Lorain: 63 (89); Lucas: 41 (31); Madison: 8 (2); Mahoning: 89 (103); Marion: 10 (22); Medina: 78 (72); Meigs: 379 (311); Mercer: 11 (12); Miami: 7 (6); Monroe: 415 (312); Montgomery: 11 (9); Morgan: 286 (224); Morrow: 69 (96); Muskingum: 389 (321); Noble: 280 (253); Ottawa: 0 (1); Paulding: 39 (52); Perry: 229 (199); Pickaway: 13 (10); Pike: 153 (153); Portage: 128 (143); Preble: 59 (40); Putnam: 26 (32); Richland: 145 (168); Ross: 184 (228); Sandusky: 9 (11); Scioto: 133 (183); Seneca: 70 (90); Shelby: 18 (27); Stark: 144 (171); Summit: 33 (27); Trumbull*: 0 (0); Tuscarawas: 398 (369); Union: 24 (27); Van Wert: 9 (11); Vinton: 237 (216); Warren: 50 (45); Washington: 338 (277); Wayne: 54 (72); Williams: 78 (131); Wood: 12 (11); Wyandot: 33 (50). Total: 10,415 (10,293).