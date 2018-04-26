Wyoming’s plan to increase grizzly hunt quotas disputed

(Photo by Bob Drieslein)

HELENA, Mont. — Conservation groups alleged earlier this week that Wyoming used part of Montana’s grizzly bear hunting quota to increase its own allocation for a proposed hunt this year, even though Montana wildlife regulators voted not to give away any part of its quota.

Wyoming’s proposal for its first grizzly hunt in decades sets a quota of two female and 10 male grizzlies. That quota rounds up from the state’s actual allocation of 1.45 females and 9.86 males under a formula used by Wyoming, Montana and Idaho to decide hunting quotas.

The formula is part of a new three-state agreement for managing grizzly bears in and around Yellowstone National Park after U.S. officials lifted federal protections last year for the approximately 700 bears living in the region.

Several lawsuits are pending that challenge the decision to turn over management of grizzlies to the states.

The agreement was crafted in an attempt to keep the grizzly population at a healthy level amid criticism that the grizzly population is still too fragile for hunting.

Wyoming is the only one of the three states to propose a hunt this year under the new rules. Montana’s Fish and Wildlife Commission voted not to hold a hunt this year but to keep its allocated quota of .9 females and 5.8 males. Idaho is still considering whether to hold a hunt based on its allocation of .1 female and .9 male bears.

Center for Biological Diversity attorney Andrea Santarsiere said Wyoming officials told the audience multiple times in an April 12 public meeting in Pinedale that Montana agreed to reduce its allocation so Wyoming could set its quota using whole numbers.

That organization and the Sierra Club argue that states shouldn’t be able to borrow from one another to increase their quotas, and that Wyoming should only be allowed one female bear in the proposed hunt.

Wyoming Game and Fish spokesman Renny MacKay and large carnivore biologist Dan Bjornlie did not return calls for comment.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Greg Lemon said there was no agreement with Wyoming to reduce the Montana allocation, and that the issue of rounding up those fractional numbers is unaddressed in the three-state Memorandum of Agreement.

Representatives from the three states agreed in a January meeting that a hunt using fractional numbers wouldn’t work and they agreed in principle to round those numbers up or down, but no deal was formalized, he said.

“It’s obvious the rounding thing and how those numbers work wasn’t thought all the way through when the MOA was drafted,” Lemon said. “I think what we’re seeing is that we’ve got some things to work on.”