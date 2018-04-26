Turkey hunters see increase – by nearly 200 birds – in opening-day numbers

(Photo by Bob Drieslein)

Ohio hunters in the south zone checked 3,315 wild turkeys on the first day of the spring wild turkey hunting season April 23, up from 3,127 on the opening day in 2017, the DNR said in a news release.

Ohio’s spring wild turkey season is divided into two zones: a south zone, which is open from Monday, April 23 to Sunday, May 20, and a northeast zone, which is open from Monday, April 30 to Sunday, May 27. Hunters can view the 2018 spring turkey season zone map and harvest regulations at wildohio.gov.

County-by-county numbers from the south zone opener (2017 numbers in parentheses):

Adams: 53 (92); Allen: 6 (8); Ashland: 53 (41); Ashtabula: 0 (0); Athens: 90 (61); Auglaize: 3 (8); Belmont: 128 (81); Brown: 54 (66); Butler: 31 (36); Carroll: 90 (91); Champaign: 18 (19); Clark: 1 (4); Clermont: 45 (75); Clinton: 4 (9); Columbiana: 57 (54); Coshocton: 149 (125); Crawford: 4 (8); Cuyahoga: 0 (0); Darke: 4 (5); Defiance: 33 (47); Delaware: 19 (17); Erie: 7 (4); Fairfield: 28 (16); Fayette: 2 (4); Franklin: 3 (4); Fulton: 14 (19); Gallia: 61 (69); Geauga: 0 (0); Greene: 4 (2); Guernsey: 136 (109); Hamilton: 12 (18); Hancock: 4 (6); Hardin: 11 (14); Harrison: 132 (92); Henry: 8 (8); Highland: 59 (86); Hocking: 63 (66); Holmes: 56 (58); Huron: 30 (31); Jackson: 70 (57); Jefferson: 78 (54); Knox: 85 (85); Lake: 0 (0); Lawrence: 28 (45); Licking: 77 (82); Logan: 25 (27); Lorain: 18 (22); Lucas: 16 (8); Madison: 2 (1); Mahoning: 27 (32); Marion: 3 (4); Medina: 30 (19); Meigs: 110 (84); Mercer: 5 (7); Miami: 3 (4); Monroe: 126 (83); Montgomery: 5 (5); Morgan: 95 (66); Morrow: 20 (37); Muskingum: 117 (89); Noble: 69 (72); Ottawa: 0 (0); Paulding: 9 (19); Perry: 67 (47); Pickaway: 3 (4); Pike: 43 (37); Portage: 47 (38); Preble: 25 (14); Putnam: 5 (9); Richland: 51 (39); Ross: 58 (70); Sandusky: 3 (4); Scioto: 36 (53); Seneca: 26 (27); Shelby: 5 (5); Stark: 38 (43); Summit: 10 (7); Trumbull: 0 (0); Tuscarawas: 147 (115); Union: 8 (6); Van Wert: 4 (7); Vinton: 84 (71); Warren: 6 (16); Washington: 107 (78); Wayne: 18 (21); Williams: 25 (41); Wood: 3 (2); Wyandot: 6 (18); TOTAL: 3,315 (3,127).