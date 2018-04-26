Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – April 27, 2018

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked ice anglers on Lake of the Woods and boat fishermen on the Rainy River. Violations for the week included anglers using illegal smelt for bait, leaving tip-ups unattended, angling for pike during the closed season (inland waters), no fire extinguisher, and insufficient life-saving devices on watercraft.

CO Eric Benjamin (Warroad) worked angling, aquatic invasive species, ATVing, and boat and water enforcement. Ice conditions are deteriorating at a rapid pace with this sudden onset of sunshine and warm weather. Most lake accesses are closed as the ice is degrading by the hour. Several vehicles have broken through during the past few days. The sturgeon spring harvest season starts April 24 and runs through May 7.

CO Nicholas Prachar (Baudette) worked with neighboring officers on the Rainy River. The officers discussed with a few anglers the intricacies and differences between tackle used to catch lake sturgeon and the tackle one would use while targeting walleyes. Enforcement action was taken for multiple boat safety violations as well as boat registration, and angling without a license in possession.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls) taught the law and ethic portions of the firearms safety and ATV safety classes in Newfolden. Spring turkey opener was monitored, and an open burning complaint was investigated. Woinarowicz encountered a homemade off-road truck on a public roadway and located a turkey hunter operating his ATV in a closed area of a wildlife management area.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck) reports checking anglers on special-regulation lakes throughout the week. Time also was spent investigating a wolf depredation complaint, TIP information about a possible overlimit of crappies, and possible wetland violations.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports following up on a wetland violation and a pending deer case.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports patrolling for turkey hunters during the first season. Many of the hunters battled snowy conditions early in the season, but by the weekend warmer weather opened up most areas. The first deer ticks of the season are showing up. A report about an ATV through the ice was taken and shared with the sheriff’s office.

CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the week working sportfishing, spring turkey hunting, and ATVing enforcement. Time also was spent giving a law and ethics presentation to firearms safety classes in Felton and Hawley. A wolf depredation complaint was investigated.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) received a couple of reports about people breaking through the ice as well as ATVers breaking through at accesses. The officer also responded to a report about an individual angling in a closed area.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) worked area ATV operators and checked ice fishermen. Plautz also spoke to a firearms safety class on laws and ethics and instructed an ATV safety class, certifying 35 students.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked fishermen for the border waters opener in the vacant Wheaton station with CO Baumbarger.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) took several calls regarding injured animals. A few ATVs were checked, with expired registration resulting in citations being issued.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week focused on checking fishermen, turkey hunters, and monitoring the spring fish run. Baumbarger worked the Minnesota/South Dakota border water fishing opener during the weekend.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Randy Posner (Staples) reports there have been a few anglers out trying their luck on the ice. The CO investigated complaints about garbage dumped on public land. Vehicles on closed roads in the Pillsbury State Forest have received some enforcement time.

CO Chelsey Best (Remer) reports assistance was provided for the annual prescribed burn at the Boy River.

CO Duke Broughten (Longville) spent the week monitoring angling and trapping activities.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) reports lots of people catch-and-release sturgeon fishing on the Rainy River. Anglers are reminded they cannot target walleyes, as the season is closed. ATV activity is increasing as weather is warming. Kittelson gave the law and regulation presentation at a firearms safety class in Littlefork. People are reminded that burning permits are needed and must be activated.

CO John Slatinski (Ray) reports that although the species available to angle for has changed from walleyes to sturgeon, there continues to be a steady flow of anglers to the Rainy River.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers and ATV riders and followed up on open cases. Enforcement action was taken for wanton waste of waterfowl, littering, and allowing a juvenile to violate game and fish laws.

CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) followed up on big-game and forestry investigations and attended a deer plan meeting. Frericks also took a call from a concerned lakeshore owner about a large amount of oil on Pleasant Lake near Eveleth. Frericks confirmed the presence of several quarts of oil on the ice, confined to a 4-foot by 4-foot area. There was other garbage in the same area, likely from an ice fisherman who simply didn’t care about the very lake on which he was recreating. The Fayal Township Fire Department was dispatched and cleaned up the spill. ATV traffic spiked during the weekend. An ATV rider was stopped for riding his ATV on the shoulder of Highway 53 – with registration that expired in 2016. When Frericks issued him a citation, he started to complain and said he should have gotten a warning.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Marty Stage (Ely) reports the warm weather has begun to melt in earnest shorelines and river ice. Be extremely careful now if you venture onto the late-ice for crappies.

CO Darin Fagerman (Grand Marais) followed up on a wild-land arson case, checked snowmobilers and dealt with someone burning prohibited materials.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) attended the Cook County Aquatic Invasive Species Task Force meeting and helped teach ATV safety to students in Grand Marais. Manning checked anglers on Lake Superior tributaries and spoke with anglers at one river about respectful use of private property on shorelines.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) reports a busy weekend with the warm weather bringing lots of folks out crappie fishing and riding ATVs and snowmobiles. Numerous vehicles went through the plowed ice roads on local lakes. Most could be recovered, but another is resting at the bottom of 20 feet of water

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked boating and angling activity on Lake Superior during the week. Fishing seemed a bit slow in most areas, but anglers were happy just out enjoying the warm weather and sunshine.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) attended K9 training, investigated burning complaints, and assisted the county in locating a possible stolen vehicle. Fairbanks also assisted the local police department with a search warrant.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked late-season ice-angling activity. Enforcement action was taken for angling and small-game violations.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) completed an ongoing small-game investigation. People are reminded to check for local burning restrictions and obtain permits when required to do so.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Jake Willis (Brookston) checked anglers and patrolled for ATVing activity. Lake Superior fishing continues to be slow.

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth) attended a firearms safety class in Hermantown and presented a 50-year instructor award to Dale Engblom.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth) spent the majority of the week working fishing enforcement along the North Shore of Lake Superior. A few spring yard fires were checked on for illegal burning. A shooting-from-the-road complaint also was investigated.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) worked a law enforcement career fair at Fond du Lac College and attended a meeting regarding the upcoming CO Academy. A violation of a fish house left at an access was turned over to local officers for follow-up.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) spent time on maintenance items for the upcoming open-water season. Spring-like weather has helped open North Shore rivers in the Duluth-Two Harbors areas. Kamloops anglers have been catching some fish. Olson patrolled inland areas north of Duluth and checked a large number of ATV operators. Folks were enjoying the warmer weather and sunshine during the weekend.

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked a few boaters trolling for salmon and shore anglers eager for rivers to open. A call was taken about a deer chasing a dog. The aggressive deer head-butted the dog and then briefly went after the owner who was walking with the dog. A mix of environmental, seasonal, and historic influences most likely led to the deer’s bizarre behavior.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked fishing and turkey-hunting enforcement. Some hunters in the “A” season found success despite the existing crunchy snow on the forest floor. Guida reminds ATV operators that grant-in-aid trails currently are closed during spring thaw. An overlimit complaint was reported and is being investigated.

CO Scott Fitzgerald (CCSRA) attended a Coffee with a Cop event hosted by the Crosby Police Department. The officer answered several law-related questions and handed out stickers to kids who attended. Assistance was given to the State Patrol with a vehicle crash with injuries, and assistance was given to the local sheriff’s office on a call for service.

CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) spent time responding to TIP complaints, preparing training materials for the upcoming CO Academy, and assisting other local law enforcement agencies with calls for service.

CO Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) reports ice on area lakes is starting to melt rapidly. The melting snow and ice exposed litter violations on area lakes, and the cases are being investigated. Sullivan also made contact with turkey hunters.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on spring road closures and turkey season activity. Enforcement action was taken for dogs running loose in a state wildlife management area and a separate case in the Pierz station of a dog that killed a deer. Fishing activity was also worked, and Starr observed two full-size trucks being driven on Lake Mille Lacs.

CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) found some beaver-trapping activity as area streams finally opened. A select few ice anglers continued to venture out on lakes in search of panfish. One small group of anglers, intent on getting out on a lake with ATVs, found ice conditions much too soft near shore and wisely backed off before getting wet.

CO Eugene Wynn (Pine City) spoke at a firearms safety class during the week. He also spent time working ATV complaint areas and monitored ice conditions in the Pine City area. Water levels rose during the weekend, leading to dangerous ice in the Pine City area. Ice fishermen are encouraged to put away their gear for the year and prepare for open water. Violations encountered included illegal youth operation of ATVs and registration issues. Permits were also given for a road killed deer and bear.

CO Luke Croatt (Wealthwood) checked turkey-hunting activity during week and weekend. Time also was spent assisting the State Patrol with an accident and the sheriff’s office with a search and rescue call.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Caleb Silgjord (Sauk Centre) spent time during the week monitoring ice conditions in the station. The ice on most lakes is deteriorating rapidly, and anglers are reminded to be extremely cautious if they are going to attempt to go fishing. A TIP complaint regarding some dumped garbage was investigated. The individual left identifying articles in the mess. Also included were parts from multiple deer from last season that had not been registered.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) worked angling and trapping activity and covered a firearms safety class in a neighboring station.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Angela Londgren (Cambridge) patrolled ATV complaint areas, checked turkey hunters and anglers, and took complaints about suspicious activity on a local lake. Londgren also patrolled WMAs and public access sites.

CO Mike Krauel (Princeton) spent time working on a case involving deer shot out of season with archery equipment. Several officers also assisted CO Krauel execute a search warrant regarding the deer case.

CO Phil Mohs (Center City) focused on turkey hunting and fishing activity. Time was spent at a mentored youth turkey hunt. Several kids harvested their first turkeys. Thanks to all the mentors, volunteers, and landowners for making the hunt a success.

CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) patrolled for sportfishing and ATVing enforcement. Enforcement action was taken for targeting smallmouth bass out of season, allowing the illegal operation of an ATV by a juvenile, and failing to display ATV registration. Seamans would like to remind anglers that targeting smallmouth bass on the Mississippi River near Monticello is unlawful until the catch-and-release season opens.

CO Rick Reller (Buffalo) spent time checking anglers and turkey hunters. Ice conditions are changing fast with ice breaking away from the shoreline where runoff is coming onto the lakes.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Brent Grewe (Minnetonka) spent the week patrolling for fishermen and following up on complaints. Grewe and K9 Shelby assisted with a search warrant in a neighboring station, helped patrol in a vacant station, and continued training.

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) saw one last glimpse of winter and snowmobiling activity at the beginning of the week. Enforcement action was taken for expired snowmobile registration, improper decal placement, and operating on closed trails. Complaints were taken about anglers targeting species during a closed season.

CO James Fogarty (Prior Lake) talked to approximately 50 students at New Prague’s firearms safety class.

CO Arnaud Kpachavi (Mound) assisted another officer with aquatic management area encroachment violations. Enforcement action was taken for taking walleyes out of season.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) reports teaching the laws and ethics portion to a firearms safety class in Little Canada. He also spent time checking anglers, turkey hunters, and doing snowmobile enforcement.

CO Joe Kulhanek (Hastings) reports rivers continued rising and were extremely dirty, with few trout seen. He also monitored turkey hunters and responded to reports about trespassing.

CO Chris Tetrault (Maplewood) checked an angler fishing from shore on the Mississippi River. As the officer approached, the person threw his fishing pole into the river, as he was fishing with two extra lines. The officer addressed the issue, and as the angler reeled up the extra lines, he reeled up the fishing pole that he’d thrown into the river. Enforcement action was taken.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Craig Miska (Ortonville) monitored angling, OHVing, and turkey-hunting activity during the week. A few dedicated ice anglers enjoyed great weather during the walleye opener on Big Stone Lake. Ice conditions are worsening, by the day and extreme caution is urged if venturing out.

CO Luke Gutzwiller (Madison) spent time last week working the Minnesota/South Dakota border water opener and commercial enforcement. A poached deer case was investigated. Gutzwiller assisted the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office in rescuing a stranded boater on the Minnesota River. Strong current was found on the river due to the snow melt.

CO Jim Robinson (Slayton) spent the week working ATV riders and light goose hunters. Recreational ATV operators are out in force, looking at area flooding. Some are intentionally tearing up roads. A few light goose hunters have been observed slogging through muddy fields.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Shane Vernier (Willmar) worked area lakes for ice angling and ATVing activity. He assisted Kandiyohi County officials with an ATV that went through the ice. Vernier also spoke with anglers about ice conditions and worked a turkey-hunting complaint.

CO Nicholas Klehr (Litchfield) checked anglers during the week and worked ATV enforcement. ATV riders are reminded they cannot ride in the ditches from April 1 through Aug. 1. Klehr also checked on a complaint about a person blocking an outlet to a lake. Klehr also had a ride-along one day during the week, as the individual was interested in a career as a conservation officer.

CO Thor Nelson (New Ulm) attended training and gave a presentation at a local turkey clinic. He spent the majority of the week on turkey-hunting, fishing, and ATVing enforcement. Turkey hunters were having a tough time drawing gobblers away from large flocks. Trout anglers, likewise, were struggling with high water and turbid water conditions.

CO Dustin Miller (Windom) attended division training in Marshall during the past week. Assistance was provided to the State Patrol after continued poor weather caused multiple vehicle accidents. Further assistance was provided to the Division of Wildlife. Spring turkey hunting began with several inches of snow on the ground.

CO Mike Gruhlke (Jackson) checked activity related to fishing, small game, ATVs, and turkey hunting. There has been turkey hunting activity along the Des Moines River bottom and in a few other likely areas.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Jeremy Henke (Albert Lea) focused his activity on angling and spring turkey-hunting enforcement. Henke encountered individuals fishing with no license, snagging fish, and littering. Henke reports one individual was cited for taking northern pike during the closed season and angling with no license after he was observed walking down Main Street in Albert Lea holding a large pike he had just caught. A concerned citizen who is also an Albert Lea Police Department officer provided information on the suspect, who was later located and cited for the violations.

CO Chris Howe (St. Peter) reports the turkey season got off to a snowy start. Snow has been melting quickly in recent days, so turkey hunting is starting to look more normal. The St. Peter trout ponds are seeing increased activity.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Phil George (Rochester) checked anglers and turkey hunters and took a trespass complaint. He also assisted with a youth turkey hunt and gave two 40-year and one 50-year firearms safety instructor awards at a Rochester-area Optimus meeting.

CO Brittany Hauser (Red Wing) reports a call was received regarding a red-tailed hawk stuck in a chicken coop. The hawk was removed from the coop, and only one chicken fell victim. A firearms safety class was attended, and assistance was given with the water safety demonstration.

CO Kylan Hill (Zumbrota) reports that trout fishing has seen an increase in popularity since the recent snow melt. However, anglers have found tough fishing with dirty water. ATVing activity has increased, and Hill reminds riders to take a look at the regulations before riding. One rider was contacted riding an ATV on a U.S. highway. It was found that the rider’s driver’s license was canceled and he was in possession of a controlled substance. The rider was arrested and charges are pending.