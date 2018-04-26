Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – April 27, 2018

Banquets/Fundraisers

April 27: PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Spirit Mountain Lodge. For more info call Matt Bremer, 218-349-6126.

April 27: Upper Root River DU Banquet, Stewartville Sportsmans Club. For more info call Lynn Duncan, 507-280-6347.

April 27: Morrison Co. DU Banquet, Falls Ballroom. For more info call Jay Baezinka, 320-630-6426.

April 27: Carver County DU Banquet, Waconia Event Center. For more info call Steve Leonard, 612-751-9134.

April 28: Western Minnesota WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort, Granite Falls. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

April 28: Marsh Lake DU Banquet, Appleton Armory. For more info call Wade Schmidt, 320-289-1454.

April 28: New Market, Elko, Webster DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Creeks Bend Golf Course, New Prague. For more info call Tiffany Kniefel, 952-843-3598.

April 28: Jim Jordan MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., Grand Casino, Hinckley. For more info call Gary Thompson, 320-384-6860.

April 28;: N.E.W. DU Banquet, Creeks Bend Golf Course. For more info call Shane Murphy, 612-226-7984.

May 1: Jackson County DU Banquet, Hi Lo Supper Club. For more info call Tim Marker, 507-841-0681.

May 1: Squaw Lake DU Banquet, Squaw Lake. For more info call Danielle Grieger, 952-820-8174.

May 2: Morris Ladies DU Banquet, Old #1. For more info call Meriel Cardwell, 320-815-4483.

May 3: MN Waterfowl Assoc. Big Ducks Banquet, 6 p.m., Omni Brewing Co., Maple Grove. For more info call Brad Pierson, 763-568-2289.

May 3:Buffalo Youth Shooting Sports Banquet, 6:30 p.m., Rockford Township Hall. For more info call Audrey Gewedik, 612-231-0971.

May 3: Mesabi DU Banquet, Virginia Elks Club. For more info call Jon Perpich, 952-820-8174.

May 5: Detroit Lakes WU Banquet, 5 p.m. Holiday Inn, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Ray Priem, 218-849-1230.

May 5: Todd County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Long Prairie American Legion Club. For more info call Myke Zimmerman, 320-219-3368.

May 5: North Woods DU Banquet, Timber Hall, Embarrass. For more info call Lars Koski, 218-248-0361.

May 7: Wright County DU Banquet, River City Extreme. For more info call Mike Kloubec, 763-682-0652.

May 19: Southern MN DU Banquet, Legend’s II. For more info call Doug Hartke, 507-263-1700.

May 19: Southern MN GW DU Banquet, MCW High School. For more info call Dough Hartke, 507-236-1700.

May 23: Fergus Falls SP DU Banquet, Big Wood Event Center. For more info call Tom Brimhall, 218-205-2551.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

• Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Special Events

May 12: Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, World Migratory Bird Day Celebration, 8:30-3 p.m. fws.gov/refuge/minnesota_valley/ for more info.

* * *

Fishing for Life Events. For more info call Vaughn Blackburn, 763-308-5434. www.fishingforlife.org

May 5: Ron Schara Crappie Contest.

May 10-13: Governor’s Fishing Opener, Green Lake, Spicer.

June 2: Watershed WaterFest, Lake Phalen.

June 2: Fishing Challenge, MN Adult & Teen Challenge.

June 8: Reel’Em In Rod Rebuilding Day.

June 8-10: Mille Lacs Boat Launch

June 10-15: High C’s Fishing Camp, GLLM

June 15: Armed Forces Family Fun, Lake Minnetonka.

June 15: Catfish Tourney, Powderhorn.

June 22-23: Sportsman’s Garage Sale & boat Auction.

June 25-29: High C’s Day Camp.

Shows

June 16-17, Dec. 15-16: Brainerd Gun Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., National Guard Armory. For more info call Russ, 218-845-2530.

* * *

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

April 28-29, 2018: Bloomington Armory.

May 5-6, 2018: Champlin Ice Arena, Includes Military Collectible.

Education/Seminar

April 27-29: Firearm Safety Training Class, 7 p.m., Tracy Ambulance Garage, Tracy. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

April 28: Rod Building Skills & & Learn to make Custom Built Fishing Rods, Oxbow Park, Byron. For more info call Archie, 507-876-2441.

April 29: Youth Firearm Safety On Line Field Day, 8 a.m., Redwood River sportsmen Club, Marshall. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

May 9: Come Talk Fishing with “Tackle Terry” Tuma, 5-7 p.m., Lonsdale Hardware & Rental. For more info call 507-744-2373.

May 19: ATV Safety Training Class, 10 a.m., Tracy High School. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 2: ATV Safety Training Class, 10 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 22-24: DNR Hunter Safety, 7 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 24: DNR Hunter Safety, 8-3:30 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

* * *

Maplewood Nature Center Schedule of Events. For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

April 27: Edgerton Community Garden Open House. 4:30-6:30 p.m.

April 28: Service Project Day, 10-2 p.m.

May 1: Art of Chicken Keeping, 6:30-8 p.m.

May 5: Trees for Bees, 1-4 p.m.

May 11: Naturalist Training, 9-10:30 a.m.

May 12: Mothers Day Wildlife Stroll, 1-2:30 p.m.

May 12: Invasive Plant Blitz, Fish Creek, 10-12:30 p.m.

May 18, June 15: Weed ‘Em & Reap, 10-11:30 a.m.

May 18: Blooms of Fish Creek, 6:30-7:45 p.m.

May 19: Creating Edible Landscapes, 10-11:30 a.m.

May 26: Peer into the pond family, 2-3:15 p.m.

June 2: Waterfest Follow the Flow, 11-4 p.m.

June 7: Native Plants for Pollinators, 7-8:30 p.m.

June 8, July 20, Aug. 10: Phenology Walk, 9-10:30 a.m.

June 9: Making Twine from Basswood, 10-11:30 a.m.

June 13: Survival of the Fittest, 1-3 p.m.

June 15: Terrific Turtles, 10-11:30 p.m.

June 20, 27, July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1: Junior Volunteers, 9:30-11:15 a.m.

June 22: Fish Creek Bioblitz, 3-5 p..m.

June 27: Frog Moon Hike, 8-9:30 p.m.

June 30: Wilderness Wisdom, 10-11:30 a.m.

July 20, Aug. 20: Phenology Walk, 9-10:30 a.m.

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Now-June 7: Spring Fishing Club, 4-6 p.m., French Regional Park.

April 28: Saturday mornings on the Farm, 10-noon, Gale Woods Farm.

April 28: Preschool, Tyke Hike, 10-11:30 a.m., Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

April 28: Family Archery, 10-noon Carver Park Reserve.

April 28: Women’s Archery, 1-3 p.m., Carver Park Reserve.

May 5: Family Archery, 10-noon, Cleary Lake Regional Park.

May 12: International Migratory Bird Day, Citizen Science Hike, 7-9:30 a.m., Eastman Nature Center.

May 12: International Migratory Bird Day, Beginning Birding, 11-noon, Eastman Nature Center.

May 12: International Migratory Bird Day, Amazing Migrandts, 2-3 pm. Eastman Nature Center.

Season Dates

April 27: Bowfishing early season closes.

April 28: MN/WI & MN/Iowa walleye and northern pike season open (border waters).

April 28: Bowfishing season opens.

April 30: Spring light goose season closes.

May 12: Walleye & pike fishing seasons open.

May 12: Bass C&R season opens.

May 12: Bass season opens in NE Zone.

May 12: Summer lake trout (inland waters) & stream trout (in lakes) seasons open.

May 12: MN/WI border waters walleye/pike (St. Louis River) & MN/Canada border waters walleye/sauger opener.

May 15: Beaver season closes (north & south)

May 26: Largemouth and smallmouth bass opener.

Shooting/Archery

May 5-6: Lakes Area Archers, 3D Shoot, Sat. 8-4 p.m., Sun. 8-3 p.m. For more info call Todd Finkelson, 218-731-4148.

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Menomonie Archery Club, Shoot Schedule, 608 Crestview Ct. Menomonie, WI. For more info call Mike, 715-308-5437.

April 28-29, July 21-22, Aug. 25-26: 3D Shoots.

July 28-29: Traditional Only.

* * *

Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s Association. Schedule of shoots. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

Now-July 18: 3D Archery League Outdoors.

April 28-29: Money Shoot.

May 27: 3D Shoot Outdoors.

* * *

South Forty Archers, Schedule. Ritter Farm Park, Lakeville. All shoots are 7-2 p.m. For more info call Dave, 612-860-3909.

May 19-20, June 9-10, July 7-8, Aug. 4-5, Sept. 8-9: Reinhart 3D Targets.

Deep Portage Programs

Schedule for upcoming events at Deep Portage which offers a variety of hunting, fishing and outdoor education programs for adults & youth. For more info or to register 888-280-9908 or 218-682-2325. Or via on the internet at www.deep-portage.org, e-mail: portage@uslink.net

April 29: Fun Shoot. 10 a.m.

Meetings

South Forty Archers meets on the 2nd Tues of the month all Summer, 7 p.m., Club House Ritter Park, Lakeville. For more info call David Anderson, 612-860-3909

Bush Lake Izaak Walton League meets quarterly, west Bush Lake Park Bloomington. For more info call Gregg Thopson, 612-618-8616.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West meets at Cabela’s, Rogers, 2nd Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South meets Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets last Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214. Meets the 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets the 3rd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Waite Park Gander Mtn. store. Call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906 or Tom Clapp, 320-685-3960.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Brown County PF meets the 2nd Tues of every month, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Jeremy Berg, 507-240-0096.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Mississippi Longtails PF meets first Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

Four Points Retriever Club. Meets on 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club meets the 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Lake Country Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club. For more info www.lcretrieverclub.org

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org