Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – April 27, 2018

Banquets/Fundraisers

April 27: PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Spirit Mountain Lodge. For more info call Matt Bremer, 218-349-6126.

April 27: Upper Root River DU Banquet, Stewartville Sportsmans Club. For more info call Lynn Duncan, 507-280-6347.

April 27: Morrison Co. DU Banquet, Falls Ballroom. For more info call Jay Baezinka, 320-630-6426.

April 27: Carver County DU Banquet, Waconia Event Center. For more info call Steve Leonard, 612-751-9134.

April 28: Western Minnesota WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort, Granite Falls. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

April 28: Marsh Lake DU Banquet, Appleton Armory. For more info call Wade Schmidt, 320-289-1454.

April 28: New Market, Elko, Webster DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Creeks Bend Golf Course, New Prague. For more info call Tiffany Kniefel, 952-843-3598.

April 28: Jim Jordan MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., Grand Casino, Hinckley. For more info call Gary Thompson, 320-384-6860.

April 28;: N.E.W. DU Banquet, Creeks Bend Golf Course. For more info call Shane Murphy, 612-226-7984.

May 1: Jackson County DU Banquet, Hi Lo Supper Club. For more info call Tim Marker, 507-841-0681.

May 1: Squaw Lake DU Banquet, Squaw Lake. For more info call Danielle Grieger, 952-820-8174.

May 2: Morris Ladies DU Banquet, Old #1. For more info call Meriel Cardwell, 320-815-4483.

May 3: MN Waterfowl Assoc. Big Ducks Banquet, 6 p.m., Omni Brewing Co., Maple Grove. For more info call Brad Pierson, 763-568-2289.

May 3:Buffalo Youth Shooting Sports Banquet, 6:30 p.m., Rockford Township Hall. For more info call Audrey Gewedik, 612-231-0971.

May 3: Mesabi DU Banquet, Virginia Elks Club. For more info call Jon Perpich, 952-820-8174.

May 5: Detroit Lakes WU Banquet, 5 p.m. Holiday Inn, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Ray Priem, 218-849-1230.

May 5: Todd County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Long Prairie American Legion Club. For more info call Myke Zimmerman, 320-219-3368.

May 5: North Woods DU Banquet, Timber Hall, Embarrass. For more info call Lars Koski, 218-248-0361.

May 7: Wright County DU Banquet, River City Extreme. For more info call Mike Kloubec, 763-682-0652.

May 19: Southern MN DU Banquet, Legend’s II. For more info call Doug Hartke, 507-263-1700.

May 19: Southern MN GW DU Banquet, MCW High School. For more info call Dough Hartke, 507-236-1700.

May 23: Fergus Falls SP DU Banquet, Big Wood Event Center. For more info call Tom Brimhall, 218-205-2551.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Special Events

May 12: Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, World Migratory Bird Day Celebration, 8:30-3 p.m. fws.gov/refuge/minnesota_valley/ for more info.

* * *

Fishing for Life Events. For more info call Vaughn Blackburn, 763-308-5434. www.fishingforlife.org

May 5: Ron Schara Crappie Contest.

May 10-13: Governor’s Fishing Opener, Green Lake, Spicer.

June 2: Watershed WaterFest, Lake Phalen.

June 2: Fishing Challenge, MN Adult & Teen Challenge.

June 8: Reel’Em In Rod Rebuilding Day.

June 8-10: Mille Lacs Boat Launch

June 10-15: High C’s Fishing Camp, GLLM

June 15: Armed Forces Family Fun, Lake Minnetonka.

June 15: Catfish Tourney, Powderhorn.

June 22-23: Sportsman’s Garage Sale & boat Auction.

June 25-29: High C’s Day Camp.

Shows

June 16-17, Dec. 15-16: Brainerd Gun Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., National Guard Armory. For more info call Russ, 218-845-2530.

* * *

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

April 28-29, 2018: Bloomington Armory.

May 5-6, 2018: Champlin Ice Arena, Includes Military Collectible.

Education/Seminar 

April 27-29: Firearm Safety Training Class, 7 p.m., Tracy Ambulance Garage, Tracy. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

April 28: Rod Building Skills & & Learn to make Custom Built Fishing Rods, Oxbow Park, Byron. For more info call Archie, 507-876-2441.

April 29: Youth Firearm Safety On Line Field Day, 8 a.m., Redwood River sportsmen Club, Marshall. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

May 9: Come Talk Fishing with “Tackle Terry” Tuma, 5-7 p.m., Lonsdale Hardware & Rental. For more info call 507-744-2373.

May 19: ATV Safety Training Class, 10 a.m., Tracy High School. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 2: ATV Safety Training Class, 10 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521. 

June 22-24: DNR Hunter Safety, 7 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 24: DNR Hunter Safety, 8-3:30 p.m., St. George Parish Center, New Ulm. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

                                * * *

Maplewood Nature Center Schedule of Events. For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

April 27: Edgerton Community Garden Open House. 4:30-6:30 p.m.

April 28: Service Project Day, 10-2 p.m.

May 1: Art of Chicken Keeping, 6:30-8 p.m.

May 5: Trees for Bees, 1-4 p.m.

May 11: Naturalist Training, 9-10:30 a.m.

May 12: Mothers Day Wildlife Stroll, 1-2:30 p.m.

May 12: Invasive Plant Blitz, Fish Creek, 10-12:30 p.m.

May 18, June 15: Weed ‘Em & Reap, 10-11:30 a.m.

May 18: Blooms of Fish Creek, 6:30-7:45 p.m.

May 19: Creating Edible Landscapes, 10-11:30 a.m.

May 26: Peer into the pond family, 2-3:15 p.m.

June 2: Waterfest Follow the Flow, 11-4 p.m.

June 7: Native Plants for Pollinators, 7-8:30 p.m.

June 8, July 20, Aug. 10: Phenology Walk, 9-10:30 a.m.

June 9: Making Twine from Basswood, 10-11:30 a.m.

June 13: Survival of the Fittest, 1-3 p.m.

June 15: Terrific Turtles, 10-11:30 p.m.

June 20, 27, July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1: Junior Volunteers, 9:30-11:15 a.m.

June 22: Fish Creek Bioblitz, 3-5 p..m.

June 27: Frog Moon Hike, 8-9:30 p.m.

June 30: Wilderness Wisdom, 10-11:30 a.m.

July 20, Aug. 20: Phenology Walk, 9-10:30 a.m.

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Now-June 7: Spring Fishing Club, 4-6 p.m., French Regional Park.

April 28: Saturday mornings on the Farm, 10-noon, Gale Woods Farm.

April 28: Preschool, Tyke Hike, 10-11:30 a.m., Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

April 28: Family Archery, 10-noon Carver Park Reserve.

April 28: Women’s Archery, 1-3 p.m., Carver Park Reserve.

May 5: Family Archery, 10-noon, Cleary Lake Regional Park.

May 12: International Migratory Bird Day, Citizen Science Hike, 7-9:30 a.m., Eastman Nature Center.

May 12: International Migratory Bird Day, Beginning Birding, 11-noon, Eastman Nature Center.

May 12: International Migratory Bird Day, Amazing Migrandts, 2-3 pm. Eastman Nature Center.

Season Dates

April 27: Bowfishing early season closes.

April 28: MN/WI & MN/Iowa walleye and northern pike season open (border waters).

April 28: Bowfishing season opens.

April 30: Spring light goose season closes.

May 12: Walleye & pike fishing seasons open.

May 12: Bass C&R season opens.

May 12: Bass season opens in NE Zone.

May 12: Summer lake trout (inland waters) & stream trout (in lakes) seasons open.

May 12: MN/WI border waters walleye/pike (St. Louis River) & MN/Canada border waters walleye/sauger opener.

May 15: Beaver season closes (north & south)

May 26: Largemouth and smallmouth bass opener.

Shooting/Archery

May 5-6: Lakes Area Archers, 3D Shoot, Sat. 8-4 p.m., Sun. 8-3 p.m. For more info call Todd Finkelson, 218-731-4148.

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Menomonie Archery Club, Shoot Schedule, 608 Crestview Ct. Menomonie, WI. For more info call Mike, 715-308-5437.

April 28-29, July 21-22, Aug. 25-26: 3D Shoots.

July 28-29: Traditional Only.

* * *

Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s Association. Schedule of shoots. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

Now-July 18: 3D Archery League Outdoors.

April 28-29: Money Shoot.

May 27: 3D Shoot Outdoors.

* * *

South Forty Archers, Schedule. Ritter Farm Park, Lakeville. All shoots are 7-2 p.m. For more info call Dave, 612-860-3909.

May 19-20, June 9-10, July 7-8, Aug. 4-5, Sept. 8-9: Reinhart 3D Targets.

Deep Portage Programs

Schedule for upcoming events at Deep Portage which offers a variety of hunting, fishing and outdoor education programs for adults & youth. For more info or to register 888-280-9908 or 218-682-2325. Or via on the internet at www.deep-portage.org, e-mail: portage@uslink.net

April 29: Fun Shoot. 10 a.m.

Meetings

South Forty Archers meets on the 2nd Tues of the month all Summer, 7 p.m., Club House Ritter Park, Lakeville. For more info call David Anderson, 612-860-3909

Bush Lake Izaak Walton League meets quarterly, west Bush Lake Park Bloomington. For more info call Gregg Thopson, 612-618-8616.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West meets at Cabela’s, Rogers, 2nd Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South meets Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets last Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214. Meets the 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets the 3rd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Waite Park Gander Mtn. store. Call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906 or Tom Clapp, 320-685-3960.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Brown County PF meets the 2nd Tues of every month, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Jeremy Berg, 507-240-0096.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Mississippi Longtails PF meets first Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

Four Points Retriever Club. Meets on 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club meets the 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Lake Country Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club. For more info www.lcretrieverclub.org

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

 PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

