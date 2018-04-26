Michigan Outdoor News Calendar – April 27, 2018

Banquets/Fundraisers.

April 28: Lenawee County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Hudson. For more info call John Ofchar, 517-547-5055.

May 4: Lakeshore RMEF Banquet, Grand Haven. For more info call Leon Conklin, 231-740-8722.

May 4: RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Trillium Event Center. For more info call Dan Grice, 616-581-9798.

May 4: WWCCA FNRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Hellenic Cultural Center, Westland. For more info call Bob Haviland, 734-516-7921.

May 5: Central U.P. RMEF Banquet, Escanaba. For more info call Carol Swanson, 906-359-4026.

May 5: Chelsea Area WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Chelsea Community Fairgrounds, Shelsea. For more info call Jamie Bollinger, 734-433-1831.

May 5: Jackson Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Gene Davis & Sons banquet Center, Jackson. For more info call Tom Cure, 517-524-6669.

May 11: Bear River RMEF Banquet, Petoskey. For more info call Suzanne Sipe, 231-330-0970.

May 17: Lakeshore Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Lincoln Hills Golf Club. For more info call Stan Bennette, 231-690-1190.

May 19: Thunder Bay RMEF Banquet, Alpena. For more info call Beckie Thomson, 989-379-3049.

May 19: Motor City, Wayne County PF, 5 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, Belleville. For more info call Zachary Medici, 248-251-3365.

Aug. 3: West MI RMEF Banquet, Hudsonville. For more info call Mark Veenstra, 616-738-1287.

Aug. 18: Erie RMEF Banquet, Tecumseh. For more info call Andy LaRou, 517-902-7470.

Aug. 25: Superior Land RMEF Banquet, Marquette. For more info call Scott Manninen, 906-204-0356.

Archery

For more info contact 248-623-0444 or visit ocsclub.org

Monday: FITA, 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Indoors, Cricket, 7 p.m.

April 28: Zombie Shoot, noon-4 p.m.

May 1: 3-D League, 9 a.m. & 4 p.m.

May 2: 3-D League, 4 p.m.

May 3: Field & Hunter League, 9 a.m. & 4 p.m.

June 10, July 8, Aug. 12: 3-D Shoot, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

June 23-24: IBO, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

July 31: Broadhead League, 4 p.m.

Aug. 1: Broadhead League, 9 a.m.

Aug. 2: Broadhead League, 4 p.m.

June 9, July 7, Aug. 11: 3-D Shoot, 4-7 p.m.

Sept. 8: Flashlight Shoot, Dark.

Sept. 8-9: Bowhunter Jamboree, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sept. 13: Youth League, 10 wks, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 25: Flint Round, 10 wks, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3: Instructional/Township, 4-8 p.m.

Dec. 2: FITA League, 6 p.m.

Dec. 3: Traditional League, 9 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Dec. 4: Animal League, 7 p.m.

Dec. 5: NFAA League, 9:30 a.m.

Dec. 6: NFAA League, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 7: NFAA, 8 p.m.

* * *

Dundee Sportsman’s Club, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee,. For more info call 734-777-2719.

Sunday: 4th Sunday, 3-D Archery

* * *

Apache Bowhunters Shoot Schedule. For more info call Jerry Beach, 614-878-3507.

May 6: Challenge Shoot, Hunters Course.

May 19-20: OBA Spring Bear.

June 2-3: OSTA.

June 9: ODNR Fun Free Shoot.

June 9: Spaghetti Dinner, Night Coon Shoot.

June 10: Trophy Shoot.

July 15: Known Yardage Shoot.

July 21: Bowhunter Education.

Aug. 12: Luck of the draw Shoot.

Sept. 8-9: Two Day Annual Shoot.

* * *

Lone Eagle Bowmen Shoots. Reg. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For more info call Matt Williams, 330-575-0744.

May 6, Aug. 5, Sept. 2: 3-D Target.

June 3: 30 Target

July 1: Four-Man Team

Sept. 16: Bowhunter Warmup.

Special Events

March – Oct. : Puppy Fair, 2nd Sunday of each month, 8:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m., Multi-Lakes Conservation Association, Commerce Township. For more info call Dave Elam, 248-624-0944.

April 27: Fennville High School Salmon Release Day & Science Fun Fair, 8:45-1:30 p.m., New Richmond Bridge County Park, Fennville. For more info call Carole, 269-561-7331 x 2207.

June 8-10: TU Fly Fishing School, Ranch Rudolf, Traverse City. For more info call Scott Smith, 517-265-8068.

Aug. 4-5, 2018: Saginaw Bay Waterfowl Festival, Sat., 10 a.m..-6 p.m.; Sun. 9-4, Bay City State Park. For more info call Summer Richard, 989-667-0717.

* * *

Multi Lakes Conservation Association, 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, 248-363-9109 or www.multilakes.com

Sunday: Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9 a.m.-noon.

Tuesday: Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Shooting Sports

May 19: North Macomb, Ray Park Foundation, Four by 4 Shooting Challenge, 9-8 p.m. For more info call Molly Rinckey, 616-430-9274.

* * *

Multi-Lakes Conservation Association 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For more info call Pete Cesaro, 248-363-9109.

Sporting Clays:

Thursday: 3 p.m.-dusk.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-dusk

Every Tuesday: Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club, Trap Shoots, 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call 810-231-1811.

* * *

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association, 6777 Cline Road. For more info call 810-327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com

Every Thursday Night: Indoor Pistol Shoot.

Chesaning Area Conservation Club, 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning. For more info call Duane Moore, 989-865-6940.

Wednesday: Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Rockford Sportsman’s Club, 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call 616-866-4273 or checkout www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com

First Saturday of each month: Cowboy Action Shoot.

* * *

West Walker Sportsman Club, 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids. For more info call Patrick Murray, 616-453-5081.

All Year: Open 7 days a week.

* * *

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club, 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter.

Tuesday: Trap Shooting, 4 p.m.

* * *

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club, Open to Public. For more info call Dale Statson, 248-321-9503.

June 22: Badge Holders Sporting Clays Charity Event.

July 19-22: State Sporting Clays Championship.

Wednesday: 9 a.m-9 p.m.

Meetings

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club meets on the 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, 734-847-7814.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For more info call John Wilde, 734-646-6132.

Flat Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Thursday of every month, 7-10 p.m., Flat Rock Youth Center. For more info call 734-654-8108.

Metro-West Steelheaders meets the 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Bill King, 734-420-4481.

Dwight Lydell Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Belmont. For more info contact Tom Watson, twwatson@comcast.net

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club meets 2nd Sunday of every month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call 248-321-9503.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, 989-831-4890.

Downriver Walleye Federation meets 3rd Monday of every month, except December, 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, 248-520-0116.

Huron Valley Steelheaders meets 3rd Thursday of every month. American Legion Post #200 For more info call Carroll White, 734-626-3112.

Mulit-Lakes Conservation Association meets every 3rd Wednesday of every month except November, 8 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, 248-363-9109.

Wayne County Quail Forever meets the fourth Monday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, 734-782-0329 or 734-771-5607.

Detroit Area Steelheaders meets the last Tuesday of every month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, 586-524-8887.

Freeland Conservation Club meets 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For more info call Ken Balden, 989-695-2641.