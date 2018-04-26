Deer ice-surfs its way to safety, and into Mainers’ hearts [video]

ALLAGASH, Maine — A video of a deer surfing an ice flow down river before nimbly jumping to safety is causing a sensation.

The young deer was shared widely on social media on Monday as it floated downriver near the tiny town of Allagash, Maine.

More than 70,000 people had watched the video by Tuesday morning. The Bangor Daily News reported that people gathered on a riverbank and cheered on the deer as it sought safety.

Another resident took a video of the deer’s escape to dry ground, which happened after the animal ice-surfed for at least two miles, according to reports.