Application period for historic Wisconsin elk hunt opens May 1 for four tags

May 1 is the date to begin applying for Wisconsin’s new “golden ticket.”

That would be the date hunters may begin applying for one of four elk hunting tags and licenses available for Wisconsin’s first modern-day elk hunt this fall.

Applications for the fall hunt will be available at the DNR Go Wild license web site or at any license vendor from May 1 through May 31.

The cost to apply, for residents only, is $10. Only one application is allowed per person. A random drawing will be held in June.

The state’s elk population is currently at about 185 animals, with reproduction expected to be more than 40 animals this spring.

The hunt will take place on the Clam Lake Elk Range (within Ashland, Bayfield, Price and Sawyer counties) for bulls only from Oct. 13 to Nov. 11 and then from Dec. 13 to 21, for a total of 40 days.

There will be no hunting for elk further south in the Jackson County elk range.

Besides the four resident tags and licenses that will be issued in a random drawing through the DNR’s Go Wild license system, the fifth tag and license goes to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. The RMEF will hold a special raffle with the winner to receive the last tag and license.

The RMEF raffle tickets will cost $10 and those interested can buy as many tickets as they want, and they do not need to be RMEF members. The winning ticket will be drawn at the RMEF banquet to be held in Wausau on Aug. 11. For more information, click here.

Each of the five hunters who are drawn to receive a tag and license will be required to attend a hunter orientation/education class, after which they receive their tag and buy their $49 license.

In addition to the resident elk tags, six Chippewa tribes in the ceded territory will receive five tags, which they can distribute to tribal members who also must attend an elk hunter education program.