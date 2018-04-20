Celebrate Fish Migration Day and Earth Day this weekend

A male (upper) and female (lower) Arctic Grayling at Red Rock Creek, Mont. (Photo by Jim Mogen/USFWS)

Saturday, April 21 is World Fish Migration Day. Participate in a related event near you, or visit a local national wildlife refuge or national fish hatchery. And explore the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Fish Migration Station website to learn more about the importance of fish passages, aquatic habitat conservation, and species profiles for numerous and diverse native North American fishes. According to a USFWS news release, you can also consider participating in the event online using the hashtag #WorldFishMigrationDay.

Then, Sunday, April 22 is Earth Day. Participate in outdoor activities across the country and reconnect with nature in your own way.

You can share conservation success stories by participating in the Smithsonian Institution’s 2018 Earth Optimism campaign, using the hashtags #EarthOptimism2018 and #ImAnEarthOptimistBecause.