Baiting and feeding ban renewed in Oneida County following new CWD detection
MADISON — The Wisconsin DNR has confirmed that a wild deer has tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Oneida County, in the Crescent Township.
As required by law, the finding will renew Oneida County’s existing baiting and feeding ban for another three years. Additionally, it will renew the two-year baiting and feeding ban in Langlade County.
The CWD-positive one-year-old doe was harvested on a disease surveillance permit issued within a 10-mile radius of the recent Lincoln County positive detection. This is Oneida County’s first CWD-positive wild deer.
In response to the detection of this new CWD positive deer, the department will take the following steps:
- Continue to work with the local County Deer Advisory Council members in disease surveillance around this positive location.
- Conduct surveillance activities to assess disease distribution and prevalence including: encourage reporting of sick deer; sample vehicle-killed adult deer, adult deer harvested under agricultural damage permits, and adult deer harvested under urban deer hunts in the area; establish additional CWD sampling locations prior to the 2018 deer seasons.