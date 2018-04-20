Baiting and feeding ban renewed in Oneida County following new CWD detection

MADISON — The Wisconsin DNR has confirmed that a wild deer has tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Oneida County, in the Crescent Township.

As required by law, the finding will renew Oneida County’s existing baiting and feeding ban for another three years. Additionally, it will renew the two-year baiting and feeding ban in Langlade County.

The CWD-positive one-year-old doe was harvested on a disease surveillance permit issued within a 10-mile radius of the recent Lincoln County positive detection. This is Oneida County’s first CWD-positive wild deer.

In response to the detection of this new CWD positive deer, the department will take the following steps: