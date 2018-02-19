Wyoming lawmakers pass on sage grouse hunting restrictions

Associated Press
Share This:

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming lawmakers have defeated a bill that could have resulted in less hunting of an imperiled, ground-dwelling bird.

The Wyoming House voted 56-3 Friday not to introduce a bill that would have set up a preference-point system for sage grouse hunting licenses. Preference points typically make it more difficult for hunters to get a license.

Some environmentalists want the greater sage grouse listed as a federally protected species but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decided in 2015 not to do that.

Rep. Roy Edwards of Gillette described his bill as a way to help sage grouse in a state where they’re still hunted.

Rep. Jim Allen of Lander says the bill would have amounted to a “tacit acknowledgement” Wyoming doesn’t have many sage grouse and that they need protecting.

Related Post

Trial of fish skins to treat bears burned in Calif...
New York state parks attendance again up, tops 71 ...
Midwest scientists pitch in to help endangered Mex...
Idaho utility continues bid to negate Oregon fish ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *