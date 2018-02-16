Shore-fishing guide targets kids, but ‘a great tool for anyone who doesn’t have a boat’

Any anglers wondering how they might fish Madison area lakes from shore may pick up a free copy of “A Guide to Shore Fishing on the Madison Area Lakes” at the Wisconsin Fishing Expo (WFE), Feb. 23-25, at the Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall.

Copies may be picked up at the show office, the Yahara Fishing Club (YFC) booth and the Dane County Parks (DCP) booth.

The project is funded by the groups mentioned above and the Madison Fishing Expo, and the book is filled with helpful tips for getting kids fishing at a variety of locations where anglers may access good fishing from shore.

Members of the YFC contributed to the content of the book, so top guides in the area as well other diehard anglers are giving their free advice to new anglers.

Charlie Grimm, a member of the YFC and board member of the MFE, said the book has always been popular and the reprinting was needed.

“It’s really meant for kids, but even adults love it,” he said. “The book is a great tool for anyone who doesn’t have a boat. Giving copies away for free makes it even better.”

DCP will also have a set of maps at their booth for lakes Mendota, Monona, Waubesa, and Kegonsa that reveal good spots to fish and access points, too.

The book also focuses on safety while fishing, keeping things simple for young anglers, camera tips, ethics, and more.