Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – Feb. 16, 2018

Banquets/Fundraisers.

Feb. 17: St. Marys RMEF Banquet, Red Fern Banquet Hall, 4 p.m. For more info call Carl McConnell, 724-866-1803.

Feb. 17: Harrisburg Beagle Club Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Marysville Lions Club Park, Marysville. For more info call James Kiser, 717-761-0190.

Feb. 24: Pennsylvania Pocono WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Woodlands, Wilkes-Barre. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Feb. 24: RMEF Banquet, 3:30 p.m., Double Tree by Hilton, Mars, PA. For more info call James Abbott, 724-579-8949.

Feb. 24: Perkiomen Valley DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Sunnybrook Ballroom, Pottstown. For more info call Rich Fanaro, 610-656-9468.

Feb. 24: Grace Chapel Venison Dinner, 5 p.m. For more info call Jason Leiser, 570-797-4609.

March 3: Greensburg RMEF Banquet, Ferrante’s Lakeview Banquet Hall, 4 p.m. For more info call Steve Kowatch, 724-516-1015.

March 3: Keystone Elk Country Alliance Banquet, Mountain View Country Club, Boalsburg. For more info call 814-349-5041.

March 3: Lancaster Hunting & Fishing Show & Sale, 9-1 p.m., Lancaster Farm & Home Center. For more info call 717-687-8101 eve.

March 3: Terrace Mountain NWTF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Smithfield Fire Hall, Huntingdon. For more info call Dennis Horn, 814-447-3058.

March 3: Izaak Walton Uniontow Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Uniontown Polish Club. For more info call David Anderson, 724-984-3458.

March 10: Share0 RMEF Banquet, Yankee Ballroom, Yankee Lake, 3 p.m. For more info call Aronie Tulip, 724-854-9690.

March 10: Red Rock NWTF Banquet, Apple Tree Terrace, Newberry Estates, Dallas. For more info call Rick Morrissey, 570-825-9744.

March 16: Greater Pittsburgh RGS Banquet, 5:15 p.m., Doubletreeby Hilton Hotel, Pittsburgh. For more info call Nicole Parkhurst,412-203-4108.

March 17: NW RMEF Banquet, Cross Creek Resort, Titusville, 3 p.m. For more info call Barb Tobin, 814-425-7528.

March 17: Christian Life Center, Wild Game Dinner, Christian Life Center, New London. For more info call Steve Shuster, 443-553-1010.

March 17: United Bowhunters of PA Banquet, 6 p.m., Sheraton Hotel, Harrisburg. For more info call Patrick Schild, 800-279-2024.

March 17: Blue Mountain RMEF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Leesport Farmers Market Banquet Hall. For more info call Glenn Balthaser, 610-823-8064.

March 18: Somerset PA RMEF Banquet, Bakersville Firehall, Somerset, 2 p.m. For more info call Chuck Conzatti, 814-421-5744.

March 24: Renovo RMEF Banquet, Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, 4 p.m. For more info call Shannon Fry, 814-387-0197.

March 24: Consolidated Sportsmen of Muncy Creeks Banquet, 6 p.m., Hughesville Volunteer Fire Company, Hughesville. For more info call Mike, 570-713-9292.

April 7: Cascade Thunderin Toms Banquet, New Englander Banquet Center. For more info call David Boston, 724-968-8549.

April 7: Northeastern Penna FNRA Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Genetti Manor, Dickson City. For more info call Carl Mozeleski, 570-587-2662.

April 7: North Central PF Chapter #630 Banquet, 5 p.m., Aellio’s Cafe, Ridgeway. For more info call Phil Fitch, 814-929-5473.

April 7: Erie Co. RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Nicks Place, Edinboro. For more info call Carolyn Huff, 724-699-8474.

April 7: Susquehanna NWTF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Clearfield. For more info call Reed Johnson, 814-592-6683.

April 14: Chilli Creek Keystone Elk Country Alliance Banquet, 4 p.m., Pine Barn Inn, Danville. For more info call Jeff Keiffer, 570-412-4147.

April 14: Clarion Co RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Antler Club, Lucinda. For more info call Eugene Lander, 814-226-6474.

April 28: Lenape Wapiti Chapter KECA Banquet, 4:15 p.m., Bear Creek Mountain Resort, Macungie. For more info call Martin Snyder, 215-538-2946.

May 5: Keystone Elk Country Alliance, Clinton County, Banquet, 3 p.m., Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center, Lock Haven University, For more info call Karyn Kordes, 570-932-1698.

May 12: Central PA RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Altoona Grand Hotel, Altoona. For more info call Mary Peoples, 814-672-4383.

Tournaments/Contests

Feb. 16-18: Rolfe Beagle Club, Statewide Coyote & Fox Hunt. For more info call Chris Douboe, 814-964-2961.

Feb. 16-18: Susquehanna Valley Beagle Club, Coyote & Fox Hunt, Mifflinville. For more info call Ryan Becker, 570-233-7361.

April 29: Port Matilda Children’s Fishing Derby, 1-4 p.m., Port Matilda Community Park. For more info call George Jackson, 814-882-4890.

Special Events

Feb. 25: Delaware River Shad Fisherman’s Assoc, Flea Market, 8-1 p.m., Se Wy Co Fire Hall. For more info call Bert Kromer, 610-691-8518.

June 7-10: PA Trappers Assoc. Rendezvous, Juniata County Fairgrounds, Port Royal. 8-6 p.m. For more info www.patrappers.com

Archery/Shoot

Feb. 21, 28, March 7, 14, 21, 28: Mount Joy Sportsmen’s Association, Indoor 3D shoot, 5-8 p.m. For more info call Irvin Saylor, 717-598-0791.

Feb 24: United Bowhunters of PA Golf Shoot, Tree Top Golf Course, Manhiem. For more info call Patrick Schild, 800-279-2024.

Feb. 24: Allegheny Northwoods RGS Shoot, 9 a.m., Sandy Creek Conservancy, Franklin. For more info call David Galbreath, 814-226-5574.

March 11: Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Assoc, Black Powder Shoot, Flea Market & Gun Show, 8-3 p.m. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

* * *

Irwin Sportsmen’s/Shawn’s Archery. Schedule of events. For more info call Mike McCauley, 724-527-3055.

Now-Sept.: Pin Shoot, 2nd & 4th Thurs.

* * *

Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenksville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.

1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.

* * *

Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc. Shoots. 354 Newbold Road, Morrisville. For more info call Peter Olivieri, 215-584-0015.

Sundays: 1st Sunday of every month, 7-11 a.m.

* * *

Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.

3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.

* * *

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.

Tues.: Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

* * *

Seltzer Gun Club Shoots. Seltzer Road. For more info call Brian Murray, 570-527-5207.

March 11, April 8, May 6, June 10, July 29, Aug. 26, Sept. 16: 7-1 p.m.

Shows

Feb. 16-18: Allegheny Outdoor, Sport & Travel Show, Monroeville Convention Center, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m. For more info www.sportandtravel.com

Feb. 17-18: Valley Outdoors Cabin Fever Expo, Mifflinburg Intermediate School. Sat. 10-6 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m.

Feb. 23-25: Jaffa Sports Show, Jaffa Shrine Center, Altoona. www.jaffashrine.org/sportsshow.com for more info visit.

Feb. 24-25:Fly Fishing & Wingshooting Expo, Split Rock Resort, Lake Harmony. For more info www.flyfishingwingshootingexpo.com

March 2-4: Erie Outdoor Sport & Travel Expo, Bayfront Convention Center, Erie, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., For more info www.sportandtravelexpo.com

March 3: Lancaster Hunting & Fishing Show, 9-1 p.m., Lancaster Farm & Home Center, Lancaster. For more info call 717-687-8101.

March 4: Alburtis Boy Scout Troop Sportsman’s Flea Market, 8-2 p.m., Alburtis Community Center, Alburtis. For more info call 610-762-9292.

March 24: J&B Sportsmen Hunting & Fishing Show, 9-2 p.m., Clarks Summit United Methodist Church. For more info call 570-587-1302.

April 7: PA Trappers Assoc. Dist. 8 Sportsman Show, 7-5 p.m., Blain Picnic Grounds, Blain. For more info call George McEntee, 717-732-8099.

April 21-22, Sept. 29-30: Lehigh Valley Knife Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Charles Chrin Community Center, Palmer Township. For more info call Bill Goodman, 610-258-5063.

May 4: North American Trap Collectors Assoc. Show, 7-noon, North Orwell Community Hall. For more info call Bruce McCormick, 607-426-6276.

June 7-10: PA Trappers Assoc. Dist. 8, Rendezvous, Juanita County Fairgrounds, Port Royal. For more info call George McEntee, 717-732-8099.

Sept. 15: PA Trappers Assoc. Dist. 8, Sportsman Show, 7-5 p.m., Newville Lions Club Fairgrounds. For more info call George McEntee, 717-732-8099.

Education/Seminars

Feb. 17, 24: Hokendauqua TU Fly Tying Class, 9 a.m., Northampton Middle School. For more info call Dale Ott, 610-262-7598.

Feb. 21: Hokendauqua TU, Fishing the West, 6:30 p.m., Catassauqua High School Rm C219, Northampton. For more info call 610-262-7598.

March 9: Hemlock Rod & Gun Club, Fishing Seminar, 6 p.m., Fairless Hills Fire Dept., Westaby Hall, Fairless Hills. For more info call 215-493-2072.

Season Dates

Feb. 17: Raccoon and fox hunting season closes.

Feb. 18: Fox, coyote, opossum, raccoon, skunk & weasel trapping season closes.

Feb. 18: Coyote & fox cable restraint season closes.

Feb. 28: Pheasant season closes in select WMUs.

Feb. 28: Squirrel and rabbit season closes.

March 14: Walleye and sauger season closes.

March 31: Beaver trapping season closes.

March 31: Porcupine season closes.

March 31: Trout season opens in Southeast Region.

Meetings

Pittsburgh Downriggers meets 4th Tues. of each month, 7:30 p.m., Coraopolis Sportsmen’s Club. For more info call Jon Brogley, 412-335-1095.

Nock Mafia Bass Club. Meets the 1st Sun. of every month, 6 p.m., Silver Creek Athletic Assoc., Springtown. For more info call Steve Kaczinski, 267-374-3665.

Stony Creek Anglers meet 2nd Tues. of the Month, Norristown Manner-Chor Club, 7:30 p.m. For more info call Bruce Hexter, 610-420-0219.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For more info call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Izaak Walton League of America Greene Co. Chapter meets 3rd Wed. of each month, Greene Co. Hot Rod’s House of Barbecue Restaurant, Waynesburg, 6 p.m. For more info call Ken Dufalla, 724-377-0901.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.

Izaak Walton League of America York Chapter #67 meets every 3rd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. For more info call Don Robertson, 717-873-4171.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info call Corky Johnston, 724-438-0309

John Harris Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, sons of Italy Lodge #2857, Harrisburg. For more info call Eugene Rosetti, 717-763-9025.

Berks County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 8 p.m., Egelman’s Park, Reading. For more info call Cleon Garl, 610-929-0416.

Blue Mountain Rod & Gun Club, Inc. meets every 3rd Monday night, 7:30 p.m., 105 Rutt Rd, Bangor. Eastern PA. For more info call Bill Goodman, 484-241-6176.

North Central PA Branch QDMA meets every 2nd Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Gander Mountain. For more info call Doug Garrison, 570-658-4646.

Yellow Breeches Anglers & Conservation Assoc. General Meeting, 1st Tues of each month, except Dec., 7th. Directors Meeting 3rd Tues. of the month. For more info call 717-843-4311 ext. 117.

SE Montg. Cty TU Chapter meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7:30 p.m., Pennypack Visitors Ctr, Huntingdon Valley. For more info call Rich Terry 215-675-1536.

Franklin County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Waltonian Meadows, Chambersburg. For more info call Donald Diehl, 717-264-2044.

Lancaster Red Rose Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Schaefferstown. For mare info call Dean Baker, 717-459-3545.

Lebanon County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6:30 p.m., Jonestown. For more info call Tracy Longenecker, 717-273-7304.