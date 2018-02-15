Ohio Outdoor News Calendar – Feb. 16, 2018

Banquets/Fundraisers

Feb. 17: Appalachian WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Ross County Fairgrounds Multipurpose Building, Chillicothe. For more info call Joe Duty, 740-804-7066.

Feb. 24: RMEF Banquet, 3:30 p.m., Double Tree by Hilton, Mars, PA. For more info call James Abbott, 724-579-8949.

Feb. 24: Ohio Bowhunters Assn. Banquet, 9-5 p.m., Deer Creek State Park Lodge, Mt. Sterling. For more info call Wilma Dudley, 614-804-7359

March 3: RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Galaxy Event Center, Wadsworth. For more info call Rich Weiss, 330-815-6211.

March 3: Wyandot County PF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Upper Sandusky Elks. For more info call Rick Dunn, 419-366-6531.

March 3: N’East Ohio RMEF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Galaxy Event Center, Wadsworth. For more info call Richard Weiss, 330-815-6211.

March 9: Greene Co. DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Greene County Fairgrounds & Event Center, Xenia. For more info call Dean Williams, 937-902-3731.

March 10: West Central WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Mercer County Fairgrounds, Junior Fair Building, Celina. For more info call Steve Feathers, 765-702-3209.

March 10: Madison County DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Lake Choctaw Lodge. For more info call Chuck Miller, 937-206-1035.

March 10: Kokosing River NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Apple Valley, Howard. For more info call Barry Coffing, 740-485-1493.

March 17: Buckeye Youth Ed Shooting Center, Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Barberton Moose Lodge #759, Barberton. For more info call Harvey Bechtel, 330-620-6909.

March 17: Champaign County Ghost Gobblers Banquet, 4 p.m., Champaign County Fairgrounds. For more info call Tracy Jacobs, 937-605-0545.

March 24: Black Swamp Bucks Unlimited Banquet, 3 p.m. For more info call Nate Riker, 419-306-1595.

March 24: Ohio Sportsmen-Farmers League Club Banquet, 5 p.m., OSFL Clubhouse. For more info call Harvey Bechtel, 330-620-6909.

March 30: Big Buckeye WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center, Cambridge. For more info call Dave Scurlock, 740-584-9263.

April 7: Central Ohio WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Aladdin Shrine Center, Grove City. For more info call Brandon Showen, 937-725-9349.

April 20: Zanesville Friends of NRA Banquet, 6 p.m., Prophets Park, Zanesville. For more info call Don Pagath, 740-674-6364.

May 4: Clark Co. Friends of NRA Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Champion Center, Clark Co. Fairgrounds. For more info call Pete Bollinger, 937-471-2909.

Shooting/Archery

March 18, April 15, May 20, June 17: Leipsic Fishing & Hunting, 3D Bowshoots, reg. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Clubhouse. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805.

Feb. 18: Apache Bowhunters, Winter Thaw Shoot, registration begins at 9 a.m.

April-June: Buckeye Chippewa Youth Shooting sports, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Copley Trap Range. For more info call Harvey Bechtel, 330-620-6909.

Sept.-April : Hog Creek Game Club Sporting Clay Shoot, 3rd Sun. of the Month, 9 a.m. For more info call Justin Schick, 419-234-1969.

* * *

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Shoots. For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Every Tues.: Open Trap.

* * *

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots, 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info.

2nd Sun. Sept.-April: Lucky X Shoots, 7 a.m.

Every Fri: Trap Shoot, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Allen County Archers, H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

3rd Sat. each Month: 3D Archery Shoot.

* * *

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Events, 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027.

Every Mon.: Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

* * *

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.

3rd Sat. of every month: 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April thru Sept.

* * *

Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield. For more info call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552.

Tues., Sun: Open to the public year round.

* * *

Lake Milton Fish & Game, 4374 Bedell Road, Berlin Center, 44401. For more info call Dennis, 330-414-5795.

Feb. 24-25, March 24-25, April 21-22, May 26-27, June 23-24, July 28-29, Aug. 25-26, Sept. 22, 23: 3D Shoots, Sat. & Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Shows.

March 16-18: Ohio Deer & Turkey Expo, Ohio Expo Center, Fri. 2-9 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. www.deerinfo.com for more info.

March 24-25: Akron, Canton Hunting & Fishing Show, MAPS Air Museum.

April 5-8: Holy Mackerel Fishing Tackle Flea Market, Thurs. & Fri. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Lodge of New Russia Township. For more info call 440-988-9264.

May 19-20: Dale Warther Memorial Knife Show, Sat. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Knights of Columbus. For more info call 330-745-4242.

Season Dates.

Feb. 28: Cottontail hunting season closes.

March 3: Crow season closes.

April 21: Youth hunt spring wild turkey season opens.

April 22: Youth hunt spring wild turkey season closes.

April 23: Spring wild turkey season opens south zone.

April 30: Spring wild turkey northeast zone opens.

Special Events.

March 24: DNR Division of Wildlife, youth turkey drawing, 9:30 a.m., Lake La Su An. For more info call Joe Stefanelli, 419-485-9092.

Meetings

Hubbard Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Gallia County Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworth Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.