Skeeter Boats, Yamaha Outboards again to sponsor Classic Bass Champions Tour in 2018

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. — Classic Bass has announced that Skeeter Boats and Yamaha Outboards will again be the presenting sponsor of the Champions Tour in 2018.

In 2017, Andy Walls of Grand Rapids, Minn., left the Champions Tour Championship on Lake Pokegama with a new Skeeter Boats and Yamaha Outboard package; the winner of the 2018 championship also will earn a new Skeeter Boat and Yamaha Outboard setup.

Classic Bass’s primary objective is to provide bass fisherman with beneficial and current bass fishing information, it said in a news release, and this goal will be boosted by the Champions Tour as results can be followed in real time via classicbass.com and on social media. Competing anglers will also provide Classic Bass with helpful fishing information on the lake they are fishing, along with the techniques and lures they are using.

For a full schedule and details on the 2018 Classic Bass Champions Tour, visit www.classicbass.com.