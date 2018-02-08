EHD was moderate in state’s deer herd in 2017

Fears about the effects of another Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease outbreak in late summer 2017 — just before the archery season opened — were put to rest today (Thursday, Feb. 8) when the Illinois DNR released a recap of the disease’s impact.

According to the DNR, 66 reports of EHD were received from landowners and hunters totaling 169 deer in 32 counties. By comparison, in 2012, the worst year for EHD in Illinois, a total of 2,968 dead deer were reported in 87 counties.

“EHD was reported at low levels in the southern third of the state, as well as in west-central Illinois extending up the Illinois River valley,” the DNR noted in its report, which pointed out that the most intensive outbreak – 80 cases of EHD – were reported in Pike County.

As the DNR explained, “EHD-related mortality occurs every year, but becomes more severe during droughty conditions. Limited water sources concentrate deer near exposed mudflats resulting from receding water levels. Midges hatch from these exposed muddy areas, resulting in abundant insect populations.”