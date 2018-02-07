Ozone companies find new target market in Pennsylvania hunters

For Ozonics, a scent-control technology company based in Mason City, Iowa, making the long road trip to Harrisburg, Pa., to showcase its products at the NRA Great American Outdoor Show was a no-brainer.

This became especially true when the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners gave final approval to legalize electronic devices last fall, including ozone-emitting products, heated scent dispensers and electronic waterfowl decoys.

Now that it’s legal here, the company sees an opportunity to expand its market in one of the top hunting states in the nation, and it is reaching out to consumers from the Ozonics booth in the Great American Outdoor Show’s Archery Hall.

“It’s been awesome to talk with hunters and have good dialogue about who we are and what we can provide for their hunting experience from an active scent control approach,” said Cole Tanner, Ozonics director of customer relations. “We’ve been around since 2007, and Pennsylvania hunters really voiced their opinions. They wanted this legalized, and it passed the vote here, so the next big step is to have these conversations and change the perceptions of those who may be skeptical of a new product they don’t know much about.”

At a show price point of $449 for the HR 300 model and $349 for the HR 230 model, Tanner and his associates have kept busy explaining the key elements of how Ozonics actually works, and how much of an impact it can make in the tree stand.

“Rather than simply covering up odor, ozone actually oxidizes your scent molecules as it falls over your scent stream,” Tanner explained. “It changes the molecular complexity of your human imprint by rearranging the bonds, which confuses a deer’s nose.”

“Instead of registering the human code of, say, 1-2-3-4-5, which whitetails associate with danger, they may smell it as 1-5-3-4-2, and they don’t recognize you as a threat.”

But as with any product, Ozonics needs to be used properly to be effective.

“Hunters should position the unit 6-to-10 inches above their heads on a slight angle to catch the downwind flow of their scent stream,” he said. “Rather than passive scent control, which only eliminates pre-existing odors, we focus on actively eliminating odor on the go – the scent that you create as soon as you start walking to your stand site.”

While Ozonics retains the only patent for in-the-field ozone technology, other companies have also keyed in on the unique capabilities of ozone as a scent control product from a pre- and post-treatment standpoint.

The Enforcer, the original portable ozone generator, can be found a few booths away from Ozonics. Based in Ossineke, Mich., the Enforcer offers various plug-in capabilities to safely treat hunting gear before and after the hunt.

“We’ve done a ton of research, and I really encourage consumers to look into how ozone destroys scent,” said Tim Gauthier, account executive. “There is a lot of fascinating information out there, and this is a unique opportunity for ozone companies to work together to serve hunters.”

“We are all hunters ourselves, and we’re really proud of what we are doing,” Tanner said. “It’s amazing how much closer ozone allows you to get to the animals you hunt.”

Whether Pennsylvania’s deer, bear and predator hunters will fully jump on board and take advantage of ozone as a hunting aid has yet to be seen. But for the first time ever, this revolutionary technology is available, affordable, and more accessible than ever.

It’s just a matter of time until a few folks try it and the results start spreading by word of mouth. In the meantime, showcasing ozone’s unique qualities at the largest consumer sports and outdoors show in the world is certainly a great place to start.