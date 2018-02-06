In Wyoming, proposed oil and gas project in key sage grouse habitat draws concern

(Image courtesy of U.S. Department of Agriculture)

Oil and gas activity in Wyoming’s Converse County is looking up, but a proposed project to ride off the expected boom reportedly poses a possible threat to the greater sage grouse.

The project would involve drilling 5,000 wells over 10 years. The Douglas Core Area, which is protected sage grouse habitat, would be included in the proposed project.

If federal and state rules are followed, some agree the bird could coexist with development. Others worry too much of the sage grouse’s habitat has already been affected by energy development.

“When we were drawing [protected boundaries], it was so hard to find anything in the Powder River Basin worth saving,” said Brian Rutledge, policy adviser for the National Audubon Society. “They are really weak areas.”

The public comment period on the draft environmental impact study ends March 12.

Key habitats must have disturbances like well pads in less than 5 percent of the area.

“Development is certainly allowed to occur in core area,” said Amanda Withroder, a biologist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “But we’ll have an eye to ensure that it doesn’t exceed the thresholds.”

— Greenwire