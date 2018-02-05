Ohio hunters total more than 186,000 deer during 2017-18

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hunters checked 186,247 white-tailed deer throughout Ohio’s 2017-2018 deer season, according to the Ohio DNR. That’s up slightly from last year: 182,169 deer were checked during the 2016-2017 season.

A county-by-county list (in alphabetic order) of all white-tailed deer checked by hunters during the 2017-2018 deer season follows. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest number for the 2017-2018 season, and the 2016-2017 season number is in parentheses.

Adams: 3,231 (3,272); Allen: 979 (1,039); Ashland: 3,254 (2,954); Ashtabula: 5,076 (5,040); Athens: 3,732 (3,646); Auglaize: 848 (751); Belmont: 2,931 (3,236); Brown: 2,521 (2,448); Butler: 1,401 (1,231); Carroll: 3,935 (3,586); Champaign: 1,197 (1,118); Clark: 685 (661); Clermont: 2,471 (2,343); Clinton: 810 (719); Columbiana: 3,257 (3,189); Coshocton: 6,559 (5,929); Crawford: 1,222 (1,113); Cuyahoga: 1,033 (1,124); Darke: 731 (679); Defiance: 1,600 (1,675); Delaware: 1,574 (1,527); Erie: 1,119 (868); Fairfield: 1,969 (1,800); Fayette: 353 (312); Franklin: 788 (837); Fulton: 745 (826); Gallia: 2,599 (2,720); Geauga: 1,818 (1,871); Greene: 778 (816); Guernsey: 4,753 (4,565); Hamilton: 1,639 (1,589); Hancock: 1,228 (1,179); Hardin: 1,253 (1,220); Harrison: 3,674 (3,763); Henry: 733 (708); Highland: 2,668 (2,587); Hocking: 3,321 (3,275); Holmes: 4,108 (3,731); Huron: 2,377 (2,279); Jackson: 2,984 (2,870); Jefferson: 1,903 (2,800); Knox: 4,658 (4,495); Lake: 883 (961); Lawrence: 1,784 (1,942); Licking: 5,009 (4,971); Logan: 2,055 (1,919); Lorain: 2,255 (2,511); Lucas: 748 (755); Madison: 511 (482); Mahoning: 2,032 (1,933); Marion: 893 (886); Medina: 2,012 (2,109); Meigs: 3,115 (3,476); Mercer: 677 (661); Miami: 787 (774); Monroe: 2,618 (2,571); Montgomery: 704 (591); Morgan: 3,278 (2,992); Morrow: 1,544 (1,486); Muskingum: 5,274 (5,118); Noble: 3,036 (2,855); Ottawa: 482 (450); Paulding: 1,022 (954); Perry: 2,769 (2,787); Pickaway: 822 (724); Pike: 1,934 (2,083); Portage: 2,289 (2,211); Preble: 969 (847); Putnam: 781 (709); Richland: 3,505 (3,246); Ross: 3,053 (3,029); Sandusky: 904 (862); Scioto: 2,326 (2,479); Seneca: 1,895 (1,842); Shelby: 983 (961); Stark: 2,880 (2,778); Summit: 1,474 (1,572); Trumbull: 3,640 (3,699); Tuscarawas: 5,722 (5,039); Union: 939 (842); Van Wert: 499 (458); Vinton: 2,802 (2,668); Warren: 1,186 (1,095); Washington: 3,327 (3,402); Wayne: 2,226 (2,020); Williams: 1,598 (1,687); Wood: 931 (857); Wyandot: 1,559 (1,484). Total: 186,247 (182,169).

 

