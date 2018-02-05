For first time, CWD finds way into five southwestern Nebraska counties

(Photo by Bill Diers)

LINCOLN, Neb. — The presence of chronic wasting disease in deer has been detected for the first time in the southwestern Nebraska counties of Chase, Dundy, Hayes, Frontier and Franklin, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The commission conducted a CWD sampling operation in its Northwest and Southwest District deer check stations during the 2017 November firearms deer season. There were 203 positives from 1,807 deer sampled primarily in the Frenchman, Platte, Republican, Pine Ridge, Upper Platte and Plains management units. Both whitetails and mule deer were sampled.

The goal of this sampling effort is to assess the spread and prevalence of the disease through periodic testing in each region of the state, which in turn helps biologists predict when and if future effects on deer numbers may occur. Testing will take place in regional locations of the state in the next several years.

Although present in Colorado and Wyoming for several decades, CWD wasn’t discovered in Nebraska until 2000 in Kimball County. Since 1997, Commission staff have tested nearly 51,000 deer and found 499 that tested positive. CWD has been found in 40 Nebraska counties, but no population declines attributable to the disease have yet occurred, the commission said.

Learn more about CWD at OutdoorNebraska.gov/cwd/.