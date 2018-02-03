From the Page of Outdoor News – Feb. 3, 2018
- Tim Spielman and Rob Drieslein recap CWD testing in southeast special season and chat about winter stream trout action.
-
“Tackle” Terry Tuma talks tungsten ice lures.
-
Outdoor News Sales and Marketing Manager Phil Frebault shares stories and insight from the recent 2018 Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas.
-
Web guru Brian Peterson highlights top stories like winter moose survival and Great Lakes water levels from Outdoornews.com
