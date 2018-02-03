From the Page of Outdoor News – Feb. 3, 2018

Site Staff
Share This:
  • Tim Spielman and Rob Drieslein recap CWD testing in southeast special season and chat about winter stream trout action.
  • “Tackle” Terry Tuma talks tungsten ice lures.
  • Outdoor News Sales and Marketing Manager Phil Frebault shares stories and insight from the recent 2018 Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas.
  • Web guru Brian Peterson highlights top stories like winter moose survival and Great Lakes water levels from Outdoornews.com

Related Post

Your Daily Minnesota Outdoor News Update – Feb. 2,...
Your Daily Minnesota Outdoor News Update – Feb. 1,...
Your Daily Minnesota Outdoor News Update – Jan. 31...
Your Daily Minnesota Outdoor News Update – Jan. 30...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *