Free snowmobile weekend in New York [video]

In New York, free snowmobiling weekend for out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers is Feb. 2-5.

Registration fees will be waived for all properly registered and insured snowmobilers wishing to explore New York’s 10,400 miles of trails.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and New York State Parks teamed up to create a video to help snowmobilers enjoy the ride this weekend.