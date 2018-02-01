Survey: Elk herd in northern Yellowstone biggest since 2005

Elk numbers in northern Yellowstone National Park are greater than they’ve been in 13 years, according to a survey from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Results from the two-day survey, released yesterday, show a count of more than 7,500 in the area, a 40 percent increase from 2017.

State scientists say good weather during the aerial survey contributed to the high figure but confirmed that the population has been growing in recent years.

Hunting, wolves and other factors pushed the population of elk — a popular tourist attraction — below 4,000 in 2013.