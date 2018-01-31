Wildlife habitat, three Michigan hunters winners in Pure Michigan Hunt contest

The Michigan DNR on Wednesday, Jan. 31 announced the three winners of the ninth annual Pure Michigan Hunt.

Don Rademacher of Lake Odessa (Ionia County), Jim Tilton of Alma (Gratiot County) and Amy Ornatowski of Tawas City (Iosco County) each won a pocketful of licenses and more than $4,000 worth of hunting gear.

Each $5 Pure Michigan Hunt application purchased helps fund wildlife habitat restoration and management in Michigan. The 2018 drawing saw a total of 35,214 applications purchased by 12,708 individuals, generating more than $176,000 for habitat restoration and improvement efforts.

Each winner receives elk, bear, spring and fall turkey, antlerless deer licenses and a base license to be used in 2018. In addition the winners – along with three hunting companions – will get first pick opening morning of the waterfowl season at any of Michigan’s premier managed waterfowl hunt areas.

Rademacher, Tilton and Ornatowski each also each won an extensive package of gear donated by Michigan businesses and organizations.

Applications for the next Pure Michigan Hunt drawing will be available for sale starting March 1. For more information, visit www.mi.gov/pmh.