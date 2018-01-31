Public gets two opportunities to weigh in on draft permits for proposed mine

On Feb. 7 and 8, the Minnesota DNR and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will host public meetings in Aurora and Duluth, respectively, to provide information and comment opportunities regarding recently released draft permits for PolyMet’s proposed NorthMet mine.

The meetings will include an open house where the public can learn more about the DNR’s draft permit to mine and the MPCA’s draft air and water quality permits and 401 wetland certification. Attendees will also have an opportunity to comment on the draft permits. Stenographers will be available to record oral comments offered individually and during the public comment forum. In addition, comment boxes will be available for submitting written comments and objections at the meetings.

The host agencies have engaged an independent facilitator who will select speakers at random from among attendees who sign up to speak at the public comment forum. And for those who can’t attend, public comments may also be submitted by March 6, via the state’s comment portal at http://polymet.mn.gov/.

Particulars of the meetings:

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Mesabi East (Aurora-Hoyt Lakes) High School

601 N. 1st St. W., Aurora, MN 55705

4-9 p.m., open house

6-9 p.m., public comment forum

Parking is available in the lots adjacent to the school as well as on the street.

Thursday, Feb. 8

Duluth Entertainment Convention Center

350 Harbor Drive, Duluth, MN 55802

1-9 p.m., open house

6-9 p.m., public comment forum

Onsite parking in the DECC parking lot is available for $5. Additional parking information is posted at https://decc.org/parking-directions/.