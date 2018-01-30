Semiautomatic shotguns considered for deer, bear, elk in Pennsylvania

For elk, the shotgun would need to be 12-gauge or larger.

Semiautomatic centerfire shotguns that propel single-projectile ammunition soon could be approved for Pennsylvania hunters participating in most firearms deer, bear and elk seasons, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said in a news release.

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 30 gave unanimous preliminary approval to regulatory changes that would permit the use of semiautomatic centerfire shotguns that propel single-projectile ammunition while hunting deer, bears or elk. For elk, the shotgun would need to be 12-gauge or larger.

The Game Commission historically has permitted the use of semiautomatic shotguns for deer and bear seasons within its special regulations areas near Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. The preliminarily approved proposal would extend this authorization to the remainder of the Commonwealth, as well as permit semiautomatic shotguns using single-projectile ammunition for elk hunting.

The proposal will be given final consideration at the board’s next quarterly meeting, which is yet to be scheduled.