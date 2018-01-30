Pennsylvania Game Commission has new wildlife management director

Matthew Schnupp is the new director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Bureau of Wildlife Management.

Schnupp, who for 10 years served as chief wildlife biologist and research liaison for the 825,000-acre King Ranch, in Kingsville, Texas, started in the position Monday, Jan. 29.

Schnupp fills a position left vacant when former bureau director Wayne Laroche was appointed the agency’s special assistant for chronic wasting disease response.

Through his career, Schnupp has worked with an array of game, nongame and threatened and endangered species, and his work has delved into diseases like chronic wasting disease. He has experience working with state and federal employees, politicians, researchers, nonprofit organizations, hunters and trappers.

Schnupp is a certified wildlife biologist with Ph.D. and M.S. degrees in wildlife science from Texas A&M University-Kingsville, and a bachelor’s degree in wildlife and fisheries management from West Virginia University. In addition to his work at King’s Ranch, he served as an adjunct professor at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.