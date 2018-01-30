Addressing deer disease: DNR, MSU collaborate on deer movement study in south-central Michigan

(Michigan DNR)

Michigan State University and the Michigan DNR will be placing location-tracking collars on white-tailed deer in south-central Michigan as part of a multiyear study of deer diseases, including chronic wasting disease.

The study will assess deer movement and distribution patterns and their influence on disease spread in and around Clinton and Ingham counties. This is one of a series of aggressive actions to address CWD in Michigan’s deer population and to maintain healthy wildlife for current and future generations, the DNR said in a news release Tuesday, Jan. 20.

CWD first was detected in free-ranging deer in mid-Michigan in 2015. The disease can spread through the deer herd and, once established, could – over the long term – significantly reduce the number of deer in the region and/or depress numbers of older age-class deer, according to the DNR.

A scientifically based understanding of localized deer dispersal rates, timing and direction, seasonal movement patterns and basic population characteristics is critical for developing effective disease control strategies, the DNR said in the release.

“We know that that CWD may be spread through direct deer-to-deer contact and by the shedding of CWD proteins, or ‘prions,’ into the environment. By understanding where and why deer are moving across the region, we can better understand the role deer play in moving the disease,” said Dr. Sonja Christensen, postdoctoral research fellow in the Boone and Crockett Quantitative Wildlife Center at MSU.

This study will improve the ability to proactively manage CWD, particularly in areas where the disease is just being discovered, the DNR said.

“Understanding how local deer populations change with the presence of CWD and associated management actions will help us measure the effectiveness of disease control actions and anticipate future disease management needs,” said Dr. Dwayne Etter, DNR research specialist.

Another benefit of this research is the ability to measure how deer move during different seasons and to track movement in real time. Importantly, it could help the DNR and partners focus efforts on areas with high probabilities of disease risk.

This work is part of a larger collaborative effort between the DNR, MSU, the Hal and Jean Glassen Memorial Foundation and the Boone and Crockett Club, aimed at improving wildlife disease surveillance and management statewide.

For more information on deer in Michigan, visit www.mi.gov/deer; for more on chronic wasting disease, visit www.mi.gov/cwd. Information about the deer movement study can be found at www.bcqwc.org/cwd.html.