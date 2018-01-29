NMMA: U.S. boat sales strong for boat show season

With the industry in the midst of the busy winter boat show season – a crucial selling period – the National Marine Manufacturers Association recently announced that unit sales of new powerboats are expected to be up 6 percent, marking an estimated 260,000 new powerboats sold last year.

As consumer confidence continues to rise and boat manufacturers introduce products and experiences to attract younger boaters, the outlook for 2018 new powerboat sales is another 5 to 6 percent increase, the NMMA said in a news release.

Leading the nation in sales of new powerboat, engine, trailer and accessories in 2016 were the following states:

Florida: $2.5 billion, up five percent from 2015.

Texas: $1.4 billion, up five percent from 2015.

Michigan: $868 million, up nine percent from 2015.

Minnesota: $710 million, up nine percent from 2015.

North Carolina: $689 million, up 11 percent from 2015.

New York: $688 million, up 14 percent from 2015.

Wisconsin: $622 million, up nine percent from 2015.

California: $615 million, up 15 percent from 2015.

Georgia: $551 million, up 11 percent from 2015.

South Carolina: $544 million, up 10 percent from 2015.

Ninety-five percent of boats on the water (powerboats, personal watercraft, and sailboats) in the U.S. are small in size, measuring less than 26 feet in length – boats that can be trailered by a vehicle to local waterways.

— National Marine Manufacturers Association