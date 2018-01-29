Illinois’ Tinley Park: A quarter-century later, fishing show still shines

Tinley Park, Ill. — Twenty-five years ago no one thought it was possible to have a successful outdoor show in a high school. But here it is 2018 and the Tinley Park Fishing and Outdoor Show will mark a quarter-century of success on Feb. 10-11.

Asked how this show was able to become the longest running show in the Chicagoland area, organizers said it is simple: “Keep your exhibitors happy and they will do the rest for you.”

Held each year at the Tinley Park High School, this show offers over 180,000-square foot space of exhibitor space and has ample free parking.

Exhibitors from several states come to the show to sell just about everything made for fishing and outdoor recreation. There is vacation resorts represented from Canada to Kentucky, charter-fishing trips can be booked for the Great Lakes in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Ohio. Fishing clubs will be at the show and numerous guide services will offer fishing trips for crappies, bass, walleyes and muskies.

In addition to the great exhibitors, there will be fishing seminars and demonstrations. This year, anglers can sit in on seminars for catfish, bass and muskies. New on the stage will be Takedown Eventures with its exciting bow-shooting, hatchet throwing events.

The Tinley Park Athletic Booster Club puts together the show, which supports all student athletes at the Tinley Park High School.

Adding to the show’s success is the support given from sponsors like Plano, Cabela’s, Bettenhausen Motor Sales, Chauncey’s Great Outdoors, Lowrance Electronics, Country Insurance, and IHT Wealth Management.

To see a map with directions to the show, a list of exhibitors, the seminar schedule and more, visit www.tinleyparkfishingshow.com.

Admission to the show is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for kids age 7 to 13. Those age 6 and under are free.