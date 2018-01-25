Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – Jan. 26, 2018

Banquets/Fundraisers

Jan. 26: Lake Koshkonong, Rock Valley WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Pontiac Convention Center, Janesville. For more info call Dave Powel, 608-756-3453.

Jan. 27: St. Croix Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Ready Randy’s R & D Banquets, New Richmond. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

Jan. 27: Wisconsin Northeast WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Grand Meridian, Appleton. For more info call Jamie Merckx, 920-284-6548.

Jan. 27: Wisconsin Friends of NRA Conference, Mountain Bay Banquet & Conference Center, Wetson. For more info e-mail staetsch@nrahq.org

Feb. 3: Wisconsin East WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Milwaukee. For more info call 800-274-5471.

Feb. 3: Glacier Valley NWTF Banquet, River Arts Hall, Baraboo, 5 p.m. For more info call Steve Niles, 608-356-6044.

Feb. 3: Hillside Assembly of God Men’s Ministry Banquet, 4 p.m., Oconto Falls High School Commons area & PAC. For more info call 920-855-2962.

Feb. 8: Holcombe Flowage WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Paradise Shores. For more info call Tracy Geist, 715-312-0663.

Feb. 8: Gateway Gobblers NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m. For more info call Al May, 262-305-2066.

Feb. 10: Sheboygan/Manitowoc PF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Millhome Supper Club. For more info call Bob Gluck, 920-946-1292.

Feb. 15: Green TU Banquet, 5 p.m., Stadium View Hall, Green Bay. For more info call Lee Meyers, 920-362-6997.

Feb. 15: Southeastern Wisconsin Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Davians, Menomonee Falls. For more info call Kim, 262-820-1827 eve.

Feb. 16-17: SCI Wisconsin Banquet, 3:30 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. For more info www.sciwi.org

Feb. 17: Wisconsin Southwest WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., All Star Lanes Banquet Hall, La Crosse. For more info call 800-274-5471.

Feb. 17: Dodge County Friends of NRA Banquet, 5 p.m., Old Hickory Golf Club, Beaver Dam. For more info call Art, 920-210-3348.

Feb. 17: Namekagon River Valley RMEF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Steak House, Hayward. For more info call T.C. Lambert, 715-558-1867.

Feb. 21: Southern WI DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Express Convention Center, Janesville. For more info call Bob Hornby, 608-758-8664.

Feb. 22: Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sports Fishermans Banquet, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, Green Bay. For more info call Bernie Erickson, 920-819-0271.

Feb. 23: Brillion Boss Toms NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Woodfire Lodge. For more info call Carren Ott, 920-371-2087.

Feb. 23: Coulee TU Banquet, 6 p.m., Cedar Creek Country Club, Onalaska. For more info call Robert Hubbard, 608-792-3556.

Feb. 24: Wisconsin Southeast WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Parkway Chateau, Kenosha. For more info call 800-274-5471.

Feb. 24: Berlin Conservation Club Banquet, City Inn, Berlin. For more info call Dave Polzin, 920-573-2560.

Feb. 24: Flambeau Mt. Flock NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Paradise Shores. For more info call Paul Gilbertson, 715-312-0003.

Feb. 24: River Valley NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Dino’s Restaurant, Portage. For more info call James Farrington, 608-235-8503.

Feb. 26: Wolf River NWTF Banquet, 4 p.m., Crystal Falls, New London. For more info call Steve Jordan, 920-427-4039.

Archery/Shoots.

Feb. 10-11: Roche A Cri Bowman Inc Shoot, 8-3 p.m., Friendship. For more info call John Jones, 608-339-9066.

* * *

Racine Instinctive Bowmen, Archery Shoots. 14403 50th Road, Sturtevant, WI. For more info call Dave Larsen, 262-835-4975.

Jan. 27-28, Feb. 10-11: Indoor 3D Shoot, 8-4 p.m.

March 10-11: Indoor/Outdoor 3D Shoot, 8-4 p.m.

* * *

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Events.13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot, WI. For more info call Dave, 920-323-4882.

April 28-29: Spring Archery Tournament, 8-4 p.m.

May 6-7: Summer Archery League Starts.

Aug. 18-19: Fall Archery Tournament.

* * *

Kenosha Bowmen Schedule of Shoots, 15211 75th Street, Bristol, WI. For more info call Steve, 262-891-2616.

Now-March 13: Indoor Spot League, Tuesdays.

Now-March 15: Youth Indoor Archery League, Thursdays.

Now-March 23: Public Shoot, Fridays.

* * *

Buck Trail Archers Schedule of shoots. For more info call Jon Gursky, 262-424-4352 or

www.bucktrailarchers.net

Now-March 11: Diehard Challenge, 8-3 p.m., Sundays

Now-March 14: Winter indoor bow hunters league, Mon., Tue., Wed.

Now-March 15: Kids Instructional League, 7-8:15 p.m., Thurs.

Feb. 10-11: Valentine Shoot, 8-3:30 p.m.

Season Dates

Jan. 31: Ruffed grouse season closes (zone A)

Jan. 31: Grey and fox squirrel season closes.

Jan. 31: Bobcat period 2 season closes.

Feb. 23-24: Bald Eagle Appreciation Days Prairie du Chien.

Education/Seminars

Jan. 27: Wild Ones Fox Valley Seminar, 8-4:15 p.m., Oshkosh Convention Center. For more info call Kris Kauth, 920-572-9540.

* * *

Gander Mountain, Green Bay Lodge, 2323 Woodman Drive. For more info call Dave Nolan, 920-819-5025.

Second Tues. of Each Month: Waterfowl Calling Workshop, 7-8 p.m.

Special Events

Feb. 24: Rib Mountain Bowmen Sportman’s Outdoor Gear Re-Sale, 9-4 p.m., Wausau. For more info call Paul Shore, 715-675-6757.

Shows

Jan. 26-27: Turtle Lake Fire District’s Gun Show, Fri. 3-7 p.m., Sat. 9-3 p.m., Brother’s Event Center. For more info call 715-986-4516.

Feb. 2-4: Rochester Outdoor Recreation & Vacation Show, Mayo Civic Center, Rochester, MN. For more info www.rochestermnshows.com

Feb. 2-3: Antique Sporting & Advertising Show, Sunnyview Expo Center, Oshkosh. For more info call Nona, 906-250-1618.

Feb. 3-4: Sauk Trap & Skeet Club, Gun Show, Sat. 8-5 p.m., Sun. 8-3 p.m., Sauk City Community Center. For more info call Al Lathrop, 608-220-5423.

Feb. 8-11: La Crosse Boat, Sports, Travel, RV & Hunting Show, Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. 10-9 p.m. Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., La Crosse Center, La Crosse. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 9-11: Milwaukee Muskie Expo, Fri. 2-9 p.m., Sat. 9-6 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds. For more info www.muskieexpo.com

Feb. 9-11: Central Wisconsin Deer & Hunting Expo, Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-6 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center. www.fishingboatingoutdoor.com/huntingexpo

Feb. 14-18: Duluth, Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show, Wed. 5-9 p.m., Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. 10-9 p.m., Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 14-18: Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic, Wed. 5-9 p.m., Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. 10-6 p.m., Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 17: Prairie Rod & Gun Club, 9-4:30 p.m., Prairie du Chien National Guard Armory. For more info call Dennis Kirschbaum, 608-326-2718.

March 9-11: Deer & Turkey Classic, Warner Coliseum, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul. For more info www.MNdeershow.com

* * *

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows 2018. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

Feb. 9-10: Solon Springs, Community Center.

Feb. 23-24, July 6-7: Iron River, Community Center.

Tournament/Contest

Jan. 27-28: Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club, Fishing Derby. For more info call David, 920-901-9229.

Jan. 27: Phelps-Land O’Lakes Lions Club, Great Northern Ice Fishing tournament, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. West Shore Boat Landing, Phelps. For more info call Brian Blank, 715-545-2142.

Jan. 27: Palmyra Lions Club Contest, 7-3 p.m., Lower Spring Lake, Palmyra. For more info call Mike Fischer, 262-495-8137.

Jan. 28: Monches Fish & Game Club, Ice Fisheree, Pewaukee Lake, Curly’s Waterfront Bar & Grill. For more info call Bob, 414-690-1804.

Jan. 28, 2018: Green Co. Conservation Contest, 7-2:30 p.m., Lake Montesian, Monticello. For more info call Nancy Karlen, 608-426-2083.

Jan. 28, 2018: United Northern Sportsmen’s Ice Fishing Contest, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Island Lake, Duluth. For more info call 218-590-7076.

Feb. 3: 1400 Fishing & Hunting Club Contest, 8-4 p.m., AJ’s Bar & Grill, Muskego. For more info call Dale Leschke, 414-690-1702.

Feb. 3: Puckaway Rod & Gun Club, 5-3 p.m., Miller’s Resort, South Shore of Lake Puckaway. For more info call Mark Dugenske, 920-394-3396.

Feb. 3: Elk Rod & Gun Club, Ice Fishing Jamboree, noon-3 p.m., Bugle Lake, Independence. For more info call 715-985-3055.

Feb. 10: JIG’s Up Blugold Ice Fishing Contest, 7-2 p.m. For more info call Sheryl Poirier, 715-936-3377.

Feb. 17: Family Ice Fishing Event, Lac Courte Oreilles, 8-2 p.m. For more info call Rick, 715-505-1260.

Feb. 18: Richardson Sportsmen Club, 11-4 p.m., Lake Magnor, Clayton. For more info call Troy Jackson, 715-607-0783.

Feb. 24: Lake Noquebay Fish-A-Rama, 6-4 p.m., Timberline Resort, Crivitz. For more info call 715-927-0184.

Meetings

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

River Valley Outdoorsmen meets 1st Wed. of the month, 1,000 Is. Environmental Center, 7 p.m. For more info call Bryan Menting, 920-213-1611.

Ozaukee Chapter Great Lakes Sport Fishermen Club. Meets 1st Tues. of each month, Oct.-May, 7 p.m., Railroad Station, Saukville, WI. For info call 262-644-8481.

Winnebagoland Musky Club meets the 1st Wed. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7:15 p.m. Open to public. Call Dave, 920-922-6704 for more info.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings. For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Blackhawk Musky Club meets the 1st Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., My Apartment Restaurant & Lounge, Janesville. For more info call Matt McCumber, 608-755-5887.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. For more info call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen meets the 3rd Tues. of the month. Sept.-May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc. meet the 2nd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club meets on the 2nd Tues. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Okauchee Fishing Club meets at 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 1800 S. 92nd St., Milwaukee, on the 1st & 3rd Tues. each month with a variety of speakers & subjects covering all aspects of fishing in Wis. Guest fee $5.