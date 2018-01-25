New York Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Jan. 26, 2018

(Editor’s note: A criminal charge is merely an allegation that a defendant has committed a violation of the criminal law, and it is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the state of New York’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.)

Fish Finder

(Suffolk County)

On Sept. 29, ECO Chris DeRose received a complaint of a fishing party at Robert Moses State Park in Babylon that appeared to be catching fish and keeping them. The complainant suspected the subjects were either hiding the caught fish in the rocks or relaying them back to their car. DeRose and K-9 Cramer responded and spotted a male fisherman waiting to be picked up in the parking lot. DeRose interviewed both men, who claimed to have caught nothing. DeRose quickly found a green tote bag on a dirt path near the roadway that contained 16 out-of-season tautog (blackfish) and an undersized black sea bass. K-9 Cramer, who is trained in the detection of fish, showed particular interest in a patch of high grass and DeRose found nine additional out-of-season tautog. The suspects were issued a total of five tickets for charges including possession of out of season tautog, possession of undersized black sea bass, and failure to carry a valid marine registry. If convicted, the illegal catch carries a maximum fine of $2,600. All of the violations were returnable to Suffolk County First District Court.

Blaming the brother

(Orange County)

On Oct. 1, ECO Melissa Burgess received a call from a group of hunters reporting a trespasser who had shot a deer on the property where the hunters had exclusive permission to hunt in the town of Woodbury. One hunter had heard the sound of a bow being shot twice from a nearby treestand, and had approached the stand to further investigate. As he approached, a hunter he did not recognize fled on foot. The hunter pursued the unknown man on foot and caught up to him and another unknown hunter. He requested to see their hunting licenses, and noted they had no back tags. Both men replied that their licenses were in their truck and, upon arriving at the vehicle, the two men produced hunting licenses that appeared to be expired. The hunter took pictures of the licenses and vehicle license plate and the other two hunters left the area. Burgess tracked down the location of the hunter identified as the subject who fired the arrows at the doe for an initial interview. The man possessed a valid hunting license, but had not been out hunting that day. Instead, he had given his license to his brother. The man was issued an appearance ticket for transferring his hunting license to another individual. Burgess located the brother in question, and the man confessed to not possessing a hunting license and to shooting the doe. The man was issued several tickets, including possessing the license of another, hunting without a license, taking a doe deer without a permit, and failure to tag deer as required. The deer was donated to a cadet-only sportsman education course at the United States Military Academy at West Point for a live field dressing demonstration. The summonses were returnable to Woodbury Town Court.

Dangerous crossing

(Oswego County)

On Sept. 5, Major Matt Revenaugh was working at the DEC Training Academy in Pulaski when an individual rushed in asking staff to call 911. The person explained that a car had just been hit by a train at the CSX crossing on Centerville Road, near the Academy. Major Revenaugh and Sgt. Kati Reynolds grabbed first aid equipment and rushed to the scene, where they found a silver SUV pushed nearly 100 yards down the track from the crossing. A quick assessment revealed the elderly vehicle operator was suffering only minor cuts and scrapes. Had the train operator been unable to stop the train, the car and operator would have ended up making the 50-foot drop from the railway bridge into the Salmon River. Evidence at the scene indicated the driver failed to observe the warnings at the crossing and drove through the crossing arm and into the path of the moving train.

Lost cellphone leads to poaching case (Suffolk County)

On the night of Oct. 7, ECO Kyle Bevis received information from two Nissequogue police officers about a complaint of multiple individuals walking in the woods of the David Weld Nature Preserve with flashlights. One of the officers at the scene requested ECO assistance because the subject’s pickup truck contained hunting equipment in the bed of the vehicle. While being questioned, the subjects claimed they were searching for a lost cellphone misplaced earlier in the day while walking the property. One of the men claimed to have shot two antlerless deer earlier in the day when hunting a different property. Bevis contacted ECOs Tim Fay and Chris DeRose to assist with the investigation. DeRose conducted another interview of the subjects before advising that he was going to have K-9 Cramer search the woods for evidence. The subject then changed his story and admitted that he had shot two deer in the nature preserve earlier in the day and had lost his cellphone. He advised the ECOs that they would find both gut piles in the woods on the preserve and that his friends had helped him remove the deer from the property. K-9 Cramer assisted DeRose and Fay to the blood trails and gut piles. DeRose and Fay then went to the location where the deer were being stored. The subject was issued an appearance ticket for two counts of unlawful taking of protected wildlife and two counts of possession of untagged deer. The subject’s archery equipment and the two deer were seized as evidence. The case was pending in Suffolk County 1st District Court.

Illegal wood ducks

(Saratoga County)

On Oct. 7, ECO Rob Higgins was conducting compliance checks on waterfowl hunters when he heard a radio call for a duck hunting complaint in the town of Ballston. State trooper Matt Wilski responded on the radio that he would be responding and Higgins responded to investigate. After arriving on scene, Higgins located three duck hunters in the woods along with nine wood ducks and a mallard. During the investigation, Higgins found one of the hunters possessed an unplugged shotgun and did not possess a duck stamp. The second hunter was in compliance, but the third hunter did not have a valid hunting license, a HIP number, or a signed duck stamp. Higgins issued tickets for the violations, two of the nine wood ducks were determined to be illegally taken, and the case was pending in Ballston Town Court.

The grass is greener

(Brooklyn)

On Oct. 7, ECOs Waldemar Auguscinski and Evan McFee were on a joint boat patrol aboard vessel A-12 with two officers from New Jersey Fish and Wildlife when they responded to a radio call of a “situation” underneath the Verrazano Narrows Bridge. Several patrol boats from FDNY Marine 8 and NYPD Harbor were already on scene when the ECOs arrived to find a resting 6-point buck below the bridge. The deer had apparently swam the entire width of the Narrows from Staten Island and climbed up on the rocks to rest. The officers planned to guide the deer back to Staten Island using catch poles and ropes from the boat if necessary. However, the strong tide pushed the deer toward the open ocean. Using catch poles and ropes, the officers guided the deer across approximately one mile of open water. As the deer grew tired over the long swim, McFee, the two New Jersey Conservation Officers, and a NYPD harbor officer managed to get ropes around the deer’s antlers and midsection to support its body during the final portion of the swim. As they approached the shore, McFee and the firefighters loosened the ropes and catch pole and the deer walked up the beach under its own power. The deer was last seen walking up the brushy embankment in Staten Island, still wondering how the grass tastes in Brooklyn.

Deer poaching

(Staten Island)

On Oct. 10, ECO Jarrod Lomozik was contacted by NYPD’s 123rd Precinct about an individual who had been arrested after being observed in a treestand in a city park with a crossbow by an off-duty police officer. Lomozik and Investigator Ed Piwko responded to the 123rd Precinct to investigate the illegal hunting complaint. Piwko determined that the individual had placed a bait pile in the park the day before and had returned to hunt that evening. The illegal hunter was charged with two misdemeanors by NYPD and six Conservation Law violations, including illegally pursuing protected wildlife, failing to possess muzzleloading privilege while using a crossbow to take deer, failing to wear back tag while hunting, hunting with an unlawful crossbow, failing to carry crossbow safety certificate while hunting wildlife, and hunting deer over bait. The individual’s crossbow, personal effects, and vehicle were also seized by NYPD.

Going after that one fish

(Chautauqua County)

On Oct. 11, ECO Chris Freeman was conducting a foot patrol along Canadaway Creek in the town of Dunkirk when he was approached by a concerned fisherman who explained that he had observed a fisherman standing on a log attempting to snag some vulnerable steelhead along the bank of the creek. A few minutes later, Freeman caught up with the suspect still fishing from the log. Freeman watched as the fisherman dropped his line straight down in front of him and rip upward in a clear snagging motion. The fisherman repeated this action several times before finally hooking a steelhead. Hooking up with the fish made the fisherman lose his balance and fall into the creek. After unhooking the fish, rather than releasing it the fisherman headed toward the road, where he was met by Freeman. When confronted with his illegal fishing tactics, the fisherman admitted that knew he was in violation but simply stated “It looked like an easy catch.” The fisherman was issued two tickets for taking steelhead by snatching and for keeping a foul hooked steelhead, returnable to Dunkirk Town Court.

A fawn in the bathroom

(Oneida County)

On Sept. 21, ECOs Ricardo Grisolini and Zachary Kochanowski responded to a report of a sick fawn spotted on Leland Avenue in Utica but were unable to locate the fawn. The next day, Grisolini received an anonymous call from a gentleman stating that he witnessed someone bring a fawn into a building behind a local steakhouse. Grisolini and Kochanowski went to the Arctic Ice building, where a woman greeted them, thanking the officers for showing up. The woman said that she had brought the fawn into the building to care for the animal and was trying to locate a suitable caregiver. The fawn seemed to have limited vision and showed signs of malnutrition. The ECOs transported the fawn to a local wildlife rehabilitator for treatment.

ECOs save great blue heron

(Dutchess County)

On Sept. 26, ECOs Zachary Crain and Deo Read patrolled the Hudson River in Tivoli after receiving a report of an injured great blue heron. Familiar with the area described by the caller, Read spotted the heron along the bank. With the aid of some rubber hip boots and a catch pole, Crain and Read directed the heron toward the rocky bank, where Read captured it. The blue heron was transported to Wild Mountain Birds Rehabilitation. Upon initial examination, the rehabilitator noticed a lack of use with the bird’s left wing. The heron will undergo additional treatments and was expected to make a full recovery before being released back into the wild.