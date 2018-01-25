New York Outdoor News Calendar – Jan. 26, 2018

Season Dates

Jan. 28: Duck and brant seasons close (Long Island Zone)

Jan. 31: Suffolk County (WMU 1C) special firearms deer season closes (permit required)

Jan. 31: Suffolk County (WMU 1C) regular (bowhunting only) deer season closes

Jan. 31: Varying hare season closes (portions of Southern Zone)

Feb. 7: Canada goose season closes (Eastern Long Island and Central Long Island zones)

Shows

Jan. 26-28: New York Sportsman’s Expo, New York State Fairgrounds, Syracuse

Jan. 26-28: Fly Fishing Show, New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, Edison, N.J.

Jan. 28: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Carly at 631-241-3299.

Feb. 3: Central New York Sportsman’s Show, Kallet Civic Center, Oneida

Feb. 3-4: S-VE High School Annual Sportsman Show, S-VE High School, Spencer. For more info call 607-592-2100 or email cheveefann@aol.com.

Feb. 3-11: Great American Outdoor Show, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg, Pa.

Feb. 4: Midstate Arms Collectors & Shooters Club Sidney Gun Show, Elk’s Club, 104 River St., Sidney, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Feb. 4: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Alexander Fireman’s Hall, Alexander, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info go online to www.nfgshows.com.

Feb. 10-11: Adirondack Outdoorsman Show, Johnstown Moose Club, Johnstown.

Feb. 10-11: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Clarence Event Building, Clarence, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more information go online to www.nfgshows.com.

Feb. 17-18: Sixth Annual Twin Tier Outdoor Expo, Elmira College Murray Athletic Center (the Domes), Horseheads.

Feb. 17-18: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Ridgeway Fire Hall, Medina, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more information go online to www.nfgshows.com.

Feb. 24-25: Sportsman’s Show, Seneca Allegany Casino & Hotel, Salamanca. For more info go to www.york-pennshows.com.

Feb. 24-25: Fly Fishing & Wingshooting Expo, Split Rock Resort, Lake Harmony, Pa. For more info www.flyfishingwingshootingexpo.com

Feb. 24-25: West Potsdam Fire Dept, Gun Show, Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3. For more info call Brad Clements, 315-268-1000.

March 1-4: World Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Rockland County Community College Fieldhouse, Suffern.

March 3-4: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Springville Fire Hall, Springville, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 9-3 Sunday. For more info go to www.nfgshows.com.

March 4: Midstate Arms Collectors & Shooters Club Oneonta Gun Show, Holiday Inn, Route 23 Southside, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

March 8-11: Western New York Sport & Travel Expo, Erie County Fairgrounds, Hamburg

March 9-11: Great Outdoor Family Expo, State Office Building, Watertown.

March 10-11: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Knights of Columbus Hall, Cheektowaga, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more info go to www.nfgshows.com.

March 23-25: Big East Camping & Outdoor Sport Show, Turning Stone Resort and Casino, Verona.

March 25: Finger Lakes Trollers Association annual Flea Market, Watkins Glen Community Center, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

April 15: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Carly at 631-241-3299.

April 21-22: New York State Arms Collectors Association Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds, Syracuse, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

April 28-29: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Erie County Fairgrounds Event Building, Hamburg, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more info go to www.nfgshows.com.

May 5: All Seasons Sportsmen’s Expo, Walton Fairgrounds, Walton, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Aug. 12: Midstate Arms Collectors & Shooters Club Unadilla Gun Show and Flea Market, Unadilla Rod & Gun Club, Butternut Road, Unadilla, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Sept. 15-16: New York State Arms Collectors Association Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds, Syracuse, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Oct. 7: Midstate Arms Collectors & Shooters Club Lisle Gun Show, Lisle Fire Co., Route 79 North, Lisle, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Oct. 28: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Carly at 631-241-3299.

Nov. 4: Midstate Arms Collectors & Shooters Club Oneonta Gun Show, Holiday Inn, Route 23 Southside, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Banquets/Fundraisers

Jan. 27: Interlaken, Jerry Smith Memorial Game Dinner, 5 p.m., Interlaken Sportsman Club, Interlaken. For more info call Kathy Irwin, 607-582-7411.

Feb. 3: Central New York Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Syracuse/Liverpool. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Feb. 3: Niagara Frontier NWTF Chapter Hunting Heritage Banquet, Banchetti’s Banquet Facility, Amherst. For more info and tickets contact Al Gai at 716-937-3271.

Feb. 10: Leatherstocking Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, Oneonta. For more info call George Decker, 607-432-5243.

Feb. 17: Adirondack Sportsman’s Alliance 17th Annual Banquet, Holiday Inn, 232 Broadway, Saratoga Springs. For more info contact Richard Besthoff at 518-761-2644 or Rob Mancini at 518-281-0582.

Feb. 24: Twin Tiers NWTF Banquet, 6 p.m., Local 1000 Union Hall. For more info call Hugh Jackson, 607-661-8366.

March 10: Western New York Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., Carousel Banquet Facility, Hamburg Fairgrounds. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

March 10: Wildlife Sports Museum, Banquet, Johnstown Moose Club, Vail Mills. For more info call Bob Kazmierski, 518-762-7925.

March 18: Sullivan County NWTF Banquet, 1 p.m., Rockland House, Roscoe. For more info call Earl Kortright, 845-292-4325.

April 8: Niagara County NWTF Banquet, 3:30 p.m., Youngstown Vol. Fire Co., Youngstown. For more info call Pamela Lederhouse, 716-791-3151.

April 13: Oak Orchard NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Carlton F.D. Rec. Hall. For more info call Bob St. John, 585-682-4495.

Education/Seminars

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to:

www.register-ed.com/programs/new_york

* * *

Feb. 5, 12, 26: Capital District Fly Fishers annual Intro to Fly Tying classes, eight sessions, beginning Jan. 10 from 7-9 p.m., Saratoga Spa State Park. Classes will be held on the first, second and fourth Monday of each month. For more information contact John Prokorym at jppflytyer@yahoo.com or 518-869-7563.

Feb. 7, Feb. 14, Feb. 28, March 7, March 14: Capital District Fly Fishers annual Intro to Fly Tying classes (first, second and fourth Wednesday of each month), Saratoga Spa State Park, Geyser Creek Road Loop, Saratoga Springs, 7-9 p.m. For more info contact John Prokorym at jppflytyer@yahoo.com or 518-869-7563.

Feb. 10: Trout Unlimited 5th Fly Fishers Workshop, Brighton’s Twelve Corners Middle School, 2643 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more info contact Larry Charette at (585) 260-0665.

April 7: Fly Fishing Academy offered by the International Federation of Fly Fishers, Campbell, N.Y., 8 a.m.-5 pm. One-day comprehensive introduction to fly casting and fly-fishing for ages 11-adult. Class size is limited; pre-register by contacting Matt Towner at (607)-542-0285 or Mtowner23@gmail.com, or Kirk Klingensmith at (607)-346-7189 or kklingensmi@stny.rr.com.

* * *

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., 1st & 3rd Tuesday. For more info call Matthew Musto, 518-456-6383.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

Tournaments/Contests

Jan. 26-28: Foxpro’s New York State Predator Hunt 2 p.m., Penfield. For more info call Andrew Lewand, 585-223-5324.

Feb. 9-11: Coyote Hunting Contest sponsored by the Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs of Sullivan County. For more info and to register go to www.SportsmensFederation.com.

Feb. 17: Great Sacandaga Lake Fisheries Federation Annual Ice Fishing Contest, Great Sacandaga Lake, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. For more info go to www.gslff.com or email chairman@gslff.com or call Randy Gardinier at 518-848-7248.

Feb. 17: Wells Fish and Game Club Ice Fishing Derby (for perch and pickerel), Lake Algonquin, 7 a.m.-noon. Registration at the Wells United Methodist Church, 1372 US Rt. 30, Friday, Feb. 16 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 17 from 6-7 a.m. For more info contact Nancy Lewis 518-924-2110 for more information.

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. For more info call Mark Matt, 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. For more info call Robin Chernow, 607-849-6718.

Special Events

Feb. 18, March 18: Genesee Valley Trappers Association Fur Auctions, at the GVTA clubhouse, 4462 County Road 32 (3 miles east of Honeoye, south of 20A), Honeoye; (6:30 a.m. fur check-in/10 a.m. auction).