Shooting, hunting on display at SHOT Show

(shotshow.org photo)

Two activity-packed days down, two to go.

With the Archery Trade Association Show in Indianapolis in the rear-view mirror, attention in the last week has been firmly focused on the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show — better known as the SHOT Show – with Day 2 winding down Wednesday, Jan. 24; it runs through Friday, Jan. 26 in the massive Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

The 40th annual SHOT Show, owned and again sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, is regarded as the largest and most comprehensive trade show for professionals involved with shooting sports, hunting and the law enforcement industries, according to the SHOT Show website. Like the ATA Show, SHOT also is an inclusive, trade-only event. But because of it’s broad scope, SHOT is much bigger.

When all is said and done this week, SHOT will have drawn around 65,000 industry professionals and 1,700 exhibitors to the 630,000 square feet of the Sands. According to a past report, that makes it the largest event held at Sands and the fifth largest trade show in Vegas — king of (among other things) the trade-show circuit. Exhibitors, buyers, media members and other industry professionals hail from all 50 states and approximately 100 countries.

New products are again a big part of the draw at the show, and more than 400 were expected to be on display throughout the week in the New Product Center.

