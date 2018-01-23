Large ice-fishing tournament a go this weekend

(icefishing.org photo)

BRAINERD, Minn. — A huge annual ice-fishing contest in north-central Minnesota has been issued its event permit for this weekend.

This year’s contest will be held Saturday, Jan. 27.

Late last week, the Brainerd Jaycees and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department checked ice conditions on Gull Lake’s Hole in the Day Bay for the 28th annual Brainerd Jaycees $150,000 Ice Fishing Extravaganza. They found 18 inches of ice throughout the 2-square-mile contest site.

The contest has drawn around 10,000 people annually for nearly 20 years, according to organizers. Proceeds are donated to more than 50 Brainerd area charities. The Brainerd Jaycees reportedly have donated more than $3.3 million since the event was founded.

The overall prize package totals $200,000.