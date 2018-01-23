DNR hires new Mille Lacs fisheries supervisor

Tom Heinrich, who most recently was the large lake specialist covering Lake of the Woods for the Minnesota DNR, will now supervise Lake Mille Lacs fisheries management.

Heinrich begins as Mille Lacs fisheries supervisor on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at the office in Garrison. He will oversee the extensive field operations that happen throughout the course of the year to assess fish populations and harvests; work with fisheries research and other partners to study walleye productivity; study the potential impacts of big fish on young walleye survival; review goals for spawning stock biomass; and coordinate other work needed to answer complex questions about the lake.

Heinrich begins his new role as the DNR continues efforts to understand and improve a walleye population in Mille Lacs that has undergone a decline over the past two decades.

Heinrich began his natural resources career in New York as a fisheries technician on eastern Lake Erie and worked in that role from 1984 until 1990, when he accepted a position in Baudette for the Minnesota DNR. In 1991, he became the large lake specialist for Lake of the Woods and has been in that position since.

For more information on Mille Lacs Lake, go to mndnr.gov/millelacslake. For an in-depth story on Heinrich, see the Jan. 26 issue of Minnesota Outdoor News.