Michigan’s inland lake trout lakes provide special fishing experience

The Upper Peninsula historically had some lakes that held native populations of lake trout. Typically, these lakes were deep, clear, and had well oxygenated water (oligotrophic) at depth throughout the summer. The status of inland native lake trout lakes is spotty since in many lakes original fish species records were not kept. In addition, lake trout were stocked in a number of waters in northern Michigan further complicating their original distribution status. It is not uncommon for inland native lake trout lakes to also have native populations of lake whitefish or cisco/lake herring.

According to the Michigan Fisheries Centennial Report, lake trout were first planted in 1885 in nine Michigan inland lakes. These original plants consisted of lake trout fry. The report states hundreds of inland lakes were planted with lake trout fry with only mediocre results. The report states lake trout only became established in Elk, Torch, Glen, Crystal, Higgins and possibly Walloon lakes in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula.

As lake trout became seriously depleted in the Great Lakes due to over fishing and sea lamprey predation, some of these inland waters were used as a brood stock source for eggs for state hatchery production of lake trout. Eventually, the Marquette State Fish Hatchery built up a suitable source of resident hatchery brood stock taken from wild surviving stocks of lake trout in Lake Superior.

Historically, the inland lakes with native lake trout contained fish communities that were much less diverse than most of those lakes would be today. Lake trout would have typically have been the top fish predator in these native lake trout lakes. In the 1930s, walleye, bass and panfish were widely stocked in Upper Peninsula waters. In some cases the early stock of fish died out and did not establish a new fish species. In other waters walleye, bass or the other species became well established through natural reproduction. This complicated the overall lakes’ fish community and added predators that would target juvenile lake trout.

Although inland lake trout natural reproduction has almost disappeared in Michigan lakes, there is currently strong natural reproduction in some Western United States lakes. Those lakes still have relatively simple fish communities and good lake trout habitat. Lake trout were not native to the West and introduced where they are now considered a threat to more preferred native species like cutthroat trout. In Yellowstone Lake in the national park, one of my former coworkers was brought in to develop a program to collapse the lake trout population in order to bolster native trout species. Jim Selgeby, former supervisor of the US Fish and Wildlife Service’s Lake Superior Research and Assessment Station in Ashland, Wisc., spent his entire career working on reestablishing a self sustaining lake trout population in Lake Superior. At Yellowstone Lake, he was advising local authorities how do the exact opposite to the “exotic” lake trout populations that dominated that lake.

Upper Peninsula

Chicagon Lake in Iron County was a native 1,100-acre lake trout and lake whitefish lake. The lake’s name is reported to mean place of the lake trout in Ojibwa language. Reportedly, native American Indian guides from the Ojibwa village formerly on the south end of this lake guided the first Wisconsin governor to good lake trout fishing.

Lake trout populations declined and maintenance stocking became necessary about 1950. Since lake trout habitat and water quality remains good, it is probable the lake trout declined as Chicagon Lake’s fish community became more complex with introductions of walleye, smallmouth bass and muskie. Lake whitefish populations are still self sustaining and lake herring (cisco) have been reestablished.

Primarily yearling lake trout were planted for several decades through the 1990s. Eventually the yearling plants were discontinued due to inadequate survival. Lake trout have been maintained by fairly regular plants of “future brood stock” lake trout. It was felt this is well justified with Chicagon Lake, known to be one of the few actual native inland lake trout lakes in the state. In addition, Chicagon Lake is relatively close to several federal lake trout hatcheries and the Marquette State Fish Hatchery all which have to thin their future hatchery resident brood stock lake trout as they grow larger. This process is not much different than a gardener thinning their carrots as they grow.

Whenever future brood stock or regular brood stock lake trout are planted Chicagon Lake provides a good lake trout fishery for several years. The future broodstock typically yield a good fishery with moderate fishing pressure for at least five years following their stocking. Lake trout were last planted in 2013 and 2014.

Lake Ottawa is a 551 acre lake in Iron County with native lake whitefish and lake herring. Lake Ottawa is one of the larger inland lakes in Michigan without any private development or cabins located on it. The Ottawa National Forest makes up the entire shoreline.

Ottawa provides a good lake trout fishery for years following stocking of brood stock (or future brood stock typically about 2 pounds). Surplus brood stock lake trout were last planted in Ottawa in 2012 and 2014. The new Michigan state record cisco (lake herring) recently was caught in Lake Ottawa. Cisco provide excellent forage for lake trout.

Northern Lower Peninsula

Northern Lower Peninsula DNR fisheries biologists were not aware of any of the inland lakes they manage being originally native lake trout lakes. The state’s inland lake trout fisheries are all managed by regular maintenance stocking with just a couple of exceptions.

Crystal Lake, Benzie County

Mark Tonello, Central Lake Michigan Management Unit biologist noted that Crystal Lake had been originally planted with lakers in the 1890s and currently has an excellent lake trout fishery. Tonello noted Crystal Lake has a good lake trout forage base and has trophy lake trout potential.

Blue Lake, Kalkaska County

Tonello rated Blue Lake as a good lake trout fishery although it is lightly fished. He noted the light fishing pressure on lake trout on a number of his lakes was likely due to numerous other fishing opportunities in area. As a result the anglers who do target some of these inland lake trout lakes can have very good success once they learn where and how to target the lakers.

Green and Duck lakes, Grand Traverse County

Tonello rated both as good lake trout fisheries that are lightly fished for that species.

North Lake Leelanau and Glen Lake, Leelanau County

Heather Hettinger, Central Lake Michigan Management Unit biologist, rates the lake trout fishery is good for both of these stocked lakes.

Elk and Torch lakes, Antrim County

Hettinger rates the lake trout fishery of both these self-sustaining lake trout lakes as excellent.

Higgins Lake, Roscommon County

Rich O’Neal, DNR’s Central Lake Michigan Management Unit biologist, stated lake trout were noted in an 1887 survey of Higgins Lake. That survey also found lake herring and lake whitefish. He noted other historical information that made it unclear whether lake trout were native in Higgins Lake.

Lake trout have been stocked most recently in Higgins since 1941. O’Neal rated the lake trout fishery as good to excellent.

Southern Lower Peninsula

Gull Lake, Barry County Gull Lake is planted with yearling lake trout almost every year and occasionally with surplus brood stock. Jay Wesley, Lake Michigan basin coordinator, rated the Gull Lake lake trout fishery as fair. The lakers are mostly targeted by anglers during ice fishing season.

Maceday Lake, Oakland County

Maceday Lake has received some surplus broodstock lake trout plants in the past. The last brood lake trout were stocked in 2010 and 2011.

Inland lake trout can provide a similar quality experience to that provided on the Great Lakes to anglers who do not have a big boat. During the summer, many anglers troll for lake trout with down riggers and/or Dipsy Divers with attractors and spoons or minnow baits commonly used in the Great Lakes. One of my favorite methods is to fish them shallow trolling soon after ice out in the spring. On light tackle and Rapalas or Rebels, this method is productive and fun when other fisheries are not yet legal.

Most inland lake trout lakes provide a good ice fishery. I have had good luck in the past fishing local lake trout on underwater humps and drop-offs with tip-ups with medium-sized minnows. Vertical jigging works well for lake trout in both open-water and ice fishing.

Steve Koski of Indian Country Sports in L’Anse (Keweenaw Bay) probably sells more lake trout tackle than anyone in the UP. Koski recommends Spro or Banana jigs from 3⁄8 to 2 ounces tipped with cut sucker or smelt bait. He said this yields the most lake trout for the vertical jigging method.