Fishing line: Does it really matter?

Fishing line has come a long way since the days of the thick, black, braided Dacron that you might see spooled up on the old Shakespeare reels sitting in your grandfather’s garage. There is a true science to the production of fishing line and there are many different categories

We have monofilament, braided, and fluorocarbon. These are broad areas, but within those groups there are many other subgroups. But for all intensive purposes, let’s stay broad for now.

I am of the opinion that every piece of fishing equipment that I own has a purpose and a reason for being in my bag of tricks. This includes the very fishing line that I have spooled up on my reels. From my bass fishing rods to my long shoreline salmon fishing rod-and-reel combos, they all serve a purpose and the line is matched to that purpose.

In the past, I had always been more of a purist and stuck with monofilament for all my fishing. However, in the refinement of my techniques, I often found that there was always a place and time for lines of different styles. You just can’t try to horse a big bass out of the deep lily pads with a line that has stretch to it like mono does. This is when braided line will shine. However, when chasing bluegills or crappies with light line, braid is a bit of an overkill.

Braided line is low stretch like a fluorocarbon, however braid tends to float while fluorocarbon sinks. This allows you to adjust your line to your presentations: For example, fluorocarbon is a great line for crankbaits when you really want to take advantage of their diving abilities.

There is nothing wrong with sticking with your tried-and-true brand or line type. However, if you think back to those times you lost a fish because he dove deep into the weeds, or a nick from a rock caused you to break off mid-battle, you might rethink what you have spooled up on your reels.

Line should not be taken for granted, and as a fisherman you should spend your time learning more about their properties and just what they can do to improve the way you fish.

Good luck, good fishing, and tight lines to all.