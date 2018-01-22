First CWD detection in Lincoln County means baiting, feeding ban in Lincoln, Langlade counties

MADISON — The Wisconsin DNR has received confirmation that a wild deer has tested positive for chronic wasting disease in northeast Lincoln County, south of Rhinelander, the DNR said in a news release Monday, Jan. 22.

As required by law, this finding will establish baiting and feeding bans for Lincoln and Langlade counties effective Feb. 1. The ban for Lincoln County will be enacted for three years. Langlade County is within 10 miles of the Lincoln County positive wild deer, and due to being adjacent to a county with a CWD positive test result, a two-year ban will be enacted. Oneida county is already under baiting and feeding bans and those bans will be renewed with this newest detection.

“This latest discovery is troublesome and is something we take very seriously,” DNR Secretary Dan Meyer said of the 2-year-old buck that tested positive for CWD. “We will start a dialogue with the local community through the County Deer Advisory Council on what steps should be taken next. While there is no silver bullet remedy to eradicate CWD, we have learned from experience that having the local community involved is a key factor in managing this disease.”

The DNR will also take the following steps:

Establish a 10-mile radius disease surveillance area around this positive location.

Conduct surveillance activities to assess disease distribution and prevalence including:

Encourage reporting of sick deer.

Sample vehicle-killed adult deer.

Sample adult deer harvested under agricultural damage permits.

Sample adult deer harvested under urban deer hunts in the area.

Establish additional CWD sampling locations prior to the 2018 deer seasons.

For more information regarding baiting and feeding regulations and CWD in Wisconsin, and how to have adult deer tested during the 2018/2019 hunting seasons, visit the department’s website, dnr.wi.gov, and search “bait and feeding” and “CWD sampling” respectively.