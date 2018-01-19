Temporary rule closes lake trout fishing on Lake Michigan

(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service photo)

MADISON — Lake trout fishing on Lake Michigan is now closed under a temporary rule that allowed year-long harvest of lake trout in Lake Michigan and increased the bag limit, the Wisconsin DNR announced in a news release Friday, Jan. 19.

The season will reopen March 1 with a bag limit of two fish. DNR staff are currently working on additional rulemaking that would remove the closed season on lake trout and increase bag limits.

The temporary rule sought to allow increased sport harvest opportunities for lake trout, better balance predator and prey among sport fishing species that prey on alewives and maintain a sustainable population while pursuing restoration goals. The permanent rule currently being drafted will also follow these guidelines.

For more information regarding lake trout fishing on Lake Michigan, search the DNR website, dnr.wi.gov, for keywords “fishing Lake Michigan.”