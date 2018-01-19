Group wants lethal traps banned in Idaho wolverine habitat

An environmental group is asking Idaho officials to ban lethal traps in areas inhabited by wolverines.

BOISE, Idaho — An environmental group is asking Idaho officials to prosecute a trapper who killed a wolverine and ban lethal traps in areas inhabited by wolverines, but state officials say they will do neither.

The Center for Biological Diversity made the request Tuesday in a letter to Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Virgil Moore.

The group also sent a copy to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which is considering federal protections for wolverines.

The group says documents obtained through a public records request show Fish and Game investigators reported the snare that killed the wolverine in December lacked a required device intended to prevent the killing of non-targeted species.

Fish and Game spokesman Roger Phillips says wildlife officials have discretion when it comes to prosecuting possible violations.