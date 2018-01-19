Under bill, money could change hands in Maine moose permit swaps

AUGUSTA, Maine — Lawmakers are considering a bill to allow money to change hands when hunters swap moose permits in Maine’s tightly regulated moose hunt.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Legislature’s Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee voted 11-1 Tuesday supporting the bill. The legislation still needs to be finalized before facing House and Senate consideration.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife awarded 2,080 moose hunting permits following Maine’s 2017 moose lottery.

The department sees roughly 100 swaps annually.

Since 2015, Maine’s prohibited hunters from offering each other compensation when swapping permits. Previously, some hunters received thousands of dollars for swapped permits.

Democratic Rep. Roland Martin introduced the bill after a constituent complained the prohibition lost him guiding revenue. Lawmakers want to prevent guides from receiving compensation for helping arrange a swap.